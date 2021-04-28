AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Merck Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Anthem Inc, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: VRTX, ANTM, RDS.A,

VRTX, ANTM, RDS.A, Added Positions: MRK, VHT, VIG, VYM, VTV, VOE, NKE,

MRK, VHT, VIG, VYM, VTV, VOE, NKE, Reduced Positions: CTAS, AMGN, CI, T, ABT, KO, DLTR, HON, INTC, PEP, DIS, XOM, GE, WFC,

CTAS, AMGN, CI, T, ABT, KO, DLTR, HON, INTC, PEP, DIS, XOM, GE, WFC, Sold Out: MRVL, MA,

Los Altos, CA, based Investment company AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Anthem Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sells Marvell Technology Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,317 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,691 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 55,678 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 335,503 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 36,386 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $215.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $376.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 210.65%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.