Bridge City Capital, LLC Buys Emergent BioSolutions Inc, A10 Networks Inc, Evertec Inc, Sells Virtusa Corp, iRobot Corp, Sleep Number Corp

Investment company Bridge City Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Emergent BioSolutions Inc, A10 Networks Inc, Evertec Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, sells Virtusa Corp, iRobot Corp, Sleep Number Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge City Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bridge City Capital, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 92,951 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05% Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 102,936 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 15,732 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) - 138,778 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 50,303 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%

Bridge City Capital, LLC initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $125.19, with an estimated average price of $102.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 37,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC initiated holding in A10 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.07 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 302,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC initiated holding in Evertec Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.7 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 66,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 29,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.93 and $106.33, with an estimated average price of $91.08. The stock is now traded at around $95.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp by 63.46%. The purchase prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $162.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zynex Inc by 48.33%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $16.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 151,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $14.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 164,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.