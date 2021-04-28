Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: SCHD,
- Added Positions: IVV, VCSH, VIG, VTEB, FNDX, IAU, SCHR, IEFA, XOM, IJH, FNDF, SLYV, FNDA, MUB, IJR, FNDE, IEMG, CVX, VSS, SCHP, PNC, VEU, AZO, CVS, PYPL, DG, V, EBAY, SUSA, PGR, MCD, JNJ, ACN, AMGN, ADI, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, CSCO, JPM, ABT, AXP, ADP, TFC, XLNX, VZ, SYK, MMM, PFE, INTC, PEP, KR, NTRS, MCK, ORCL, BAH, EA, ABBV, GOOG, DHR, COST, DIS, AAPL, PG, QCOM, SUSB, LOW, AMZN, SJM, EFA, BIIB, MTB, DOCU, QRVO, SBUX, KMPR, UHS, ORLY, IT, ROST, WRB, ACGL, MKL, INFO, ZBH, RLI, EXEL, RGA, BF.B, OMC, CTXS, TEL, ULTA, DLTR, ELAN, EMN, LBRDK, AXTA, EQT,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, JPST, MDY, SPYG, TMO, MSFT, SONY, KEYS, SDY, ZBRA, GOOGL, HD, NKE, USB, IWF, EXPD, PRFZ, BRO, GBCI, CPRT, FAST, CDW, APH,
- Sold Out: VDE, EXAS, RWJ, SHOP, TAL, EXC,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 91,963 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 560,811 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 101,537 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 176,069 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 306,693 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.28%
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 78,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 544,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 100.82%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 41,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 53,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 33.90%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The sale prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13.
