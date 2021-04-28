Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2

- New Purchases: GOVT, IVOL, IDV, VT, EFG, FMHI, RSP, ACTC, SCZ, FISV, MDYG, SPHB, FBHS, GLV, LUMN, GLO, ESGU, NIO, KNTE, ETNB, PHAT, UBER, SSO, TWLO, ALRM, ABNB, AOA, EDOW, SPDW, EMB, ZTS, FNDA, GSY, SPMD, IHI, SLY, MGNX, ASH, DBI, DE, EFSC, EXC, GIS, GS, HE, IMGN, ICE, SR, MLM, SPGI, TXN, TPL, TOL, CMG, MMU, MYD, NZF, SAR, TMUS, AME, NLY, DNOW, CXW, CRIS, SLDB, TRIL, DSM, RPT,
- Added Positions: JPM, CME, IGSB, JKL, VO, VOO, FFTY, EEM, MSFT, BSV, LDP, JPST, AMZN, MDY, HIO, GOOG, EFA, IJH, EPD, KMI, FND, FSLY, ARCC, BRK.B, CRM, TSLA, IWM, ARKK, IWC, VONG, SHW, NUV, ASND, DVY, IEMG, MTUM, SCHX, SLYV, AMT, AAPL, LLY, GOOGL, MCO, NFLX, NVAX, DIS, WMB, MA, BTZ, FB, APPN, DGRO, IJR, SCHO, VNQ, VOE, ADBE, BA, BAM, SCHW, CSCO, CSGP, DHR, GE, MCD, MU, PG, ROP, ET, EVV, V, PYPL, SMAR, ORCC, BILL, NKTX, FNX, FPE, FVD, FYX, IOO, ITOT, IVV, JKD, LMBS, MUB, VTIP, T, ABT, AXP, ANSS, AMAT, ADSK, BLK, CAT, C, CMCSA, DLTR, ECL, EW, EL, HD, IDXX, INTC, INTU, ISRG, JNJ, LYV, LOW, TGTX, MDT, MRK, NVO, ORLY, OKE, PFE, LIN, QCOM, SBAC, TGT, UNP, VZ, WFC, TDG, MVF, PM, CCXI, SLRC, VRSK, JPI, WDAY, ABBV, ADVM, JHB, SNAP, EFL, JEMD, IHTA, DOCU, CRWD, BIPC, AMLP, CWB, FDM, HDV, IJS, IWF, IWP, IXUS, JKF, NEAR, SCHA, SCHB, SCHE, SCHF, SCHM, SHY, USHY, VEA, VTI, VWO, XLE, XLK, ALGN, AMGN, BAC, BMY, FIS, CVX, CI, KO, GLW, D, EMR, EQIX, EQR, NEE, GERN, GILD, HON, INFO, TT, KMB, LRCX, NVDA, ORCL, PEG, SRE, SBUX, SYK, SYY, USB, UPS, UNH, XEL, CHY, JDD, EHTH, AMPE, AVGO, BSL, KKR, MPC, PSX, FANG, WES, PCI, SFM, AAL, SHLX, WVE, AXSM, SQ, AYX, ETRN, DOW, DKNG, CQQQ, DGRW, DOL, DON, FEM, FPX, IGV, IQLT, IYF, IYW, MCHI, QQQ, RWR, SCHD, SCHG, VLUE, VV, VXUS, VYM, XLU, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, AGG, BND, MINT, GLD, VBK, LMT, FTSM, AXON, DLN, PEP, SSB, SHOP, BSCL, BSCM, AMD, EFV, IJT, VGT, VTV, MKL, MIC, KMX, EXAS, FDX, IBM, FMTX, FDT, FTA, TPIC, IWB, TRGP, GM, DFS, VB, NKE, PFF, ATO, DES, DD, BP, CSX, DSI, DXCM, SCHH, ENLC, COST, HYLS, MMM, CVS, STOR, PAYX, RPM, MDLZ, RTX, WMT, WM, HHC, USAC, BABA, BNDX, HIE, ILMN, RUN, JPT, OKTA, ZM, SPT, FRME,
- Sold Out: CBH, COHR, VIAC, TRP, IEFA, PCVX, ARVN, VOT, EES, BBIO, BYND, RYTM, ORTX, ADAP, FEI, JPS, NCV, VXRT,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 114,567 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 147,250 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 164,939 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 133,981 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 276,616 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 228,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 210,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 124.58%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 76,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 371.13%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 30,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 96.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 111,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (JKL)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 179.21%. The purchase prices were between $138.19 and $177.27, with an estimated average price of $158.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 55,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $47.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 249,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 87.45%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu (CBH)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.1.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Arvinas Inc. The sale prices were between $58.19 and $91.37, with an estimated average price of $76.57.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.Sold Out: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The sale prices were between $18.66 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $25.18.
