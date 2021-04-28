Qp Wealth Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Qp Wealth Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Qp Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, KT Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5, Alerian MLP ETF, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qp Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Qp Wealth Management, Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qp+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,636 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,545 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,648 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  4. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 37,059 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
  5. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 69,944 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 74,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 18,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KT Corp (KT)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in KT Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.44 and $77, with an estimated average price of $73.04. The stock is now traded at around $72.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 65.55%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 71.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $229.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sogou Inc (SOGO)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Sogou Inc by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $8.61, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.

Sold Out: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.31.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.

Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider