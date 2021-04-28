Qp Wealth Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus

New Purchases: SPDW, MSOS, KT, WNS, VWO, CBD,

SPDW, MSOS, KT, WNS, VWO, CBD, Added Positions: EMLP, SHM, HYMB, FMB, VOT, ARKK, FPE, EFA, GSBD, KWEB, CXH, HTD, PML, FV, NMZ, SOGO, QQQ, JD, GDX, VZ, PG, DOW, XLC,

EMLP, SHM, HYMB, FMB, VOT, ARKK, FPE, EFA, GSBD, KWEB, CXH, HTD, PML, FV, NMZ, SOGO, QQQ, JD, GDX, VZ, PG, DOW, XLC, Reduced Positions: EFAV, IFV, UBER, AADR, TSLA, FB, USMV, IJR,

EFAV, IFV, UBER, AADR, TSLA, FB, USMV, IJR, Sold Out: AMLP, SID, TOTL, RDY, CX, GDXJ, GGB, TX,

Investment company Qp Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, KT Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5, Alerian MLP ETF, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qp Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Qp Wealth Management, Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,636 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,545 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,648 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 37,059 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 69,944 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 74,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 18,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in KT Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.44 and $77, with an estimated average price of $73.04. The stock is now traded at around $72.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 65.55%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 71.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $229.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Sogou Inc by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $8.61, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.