Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Sells Appian Corp, Comcast Corp, Dollar Tree Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Sells Appian Corp, Comcast Corp, Dollar Tree Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Appian Corp, Comcast Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. owns 755 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carmichael+hill+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,609 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,923 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  3. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 75,874 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,752 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  5. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 12,297 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1604.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $136.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1604.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 366.39%. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.

Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Sold Out: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $85.19.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider