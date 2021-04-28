Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Sells Appian Corp, Comcast Corp, Dollar Tree Inc

New Purchases: TPL, VOX, FLGT, MSOS, DBI, SMH, WLKP, SKLZ, XAIR, CRWD, PDBC, DB, MILE, 42A0, XPEV, GSAH, LI, SSPK, DDOG, ON, CTRM, AMD, SQ, KURA, HUBS, AMC, NXPI, FOLD, FCT, URI,

Investment company Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Appian Corp, Comcast Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. owns 755 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,609 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,923 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 75,874 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,752 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 12,297 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1604.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $136.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1604.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 366.39%. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $85.19.

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.