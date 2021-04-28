Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Bank of America Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: BAC, HIG, IVW, GOOGL, INTC, QQQ,

Investment company Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Bank of America Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 461,517 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 189,275 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 108,240 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 51,945 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 109,566 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2290.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 89,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.