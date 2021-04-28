Value Monitoring, Inc. Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF

New Purchases: BKLN,

BKLN, Reduced Positions: SJNK, ANGL, HYD, HYMB,

Investment company Value Monitoring, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Monitoring, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Value Monitoring, Inc. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 317,418 shares, 47.19% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 137,919 shares, 29.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.76% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 62,191 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 86.98% VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 14,141 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.83% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 14,814 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.73%

Value Monitoring, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.19%. The holding were 317,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.