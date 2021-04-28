Applied Research Investments, Llc Buys Sea, Canadian Pacific Railway, Shopify Inc, Sells Icon PLC, Ferrari NV, Global Payments Inc

New Purchases: EL, CNI, STNE,

Investment company Applied Research Investments, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Sea, Canadian Pacific Railway, Shopify Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Icon PLC, Ferrari NV, Global Payments Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Applied Research Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Applied Research Investments, Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 239,992 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.97% Sea Ltd (SE) - 121,455 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.58% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 21,007 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.01% JD.com Inc (JD) - 189,035 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 139,098 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.27%

Applied Research Investments, Llc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $315.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 21,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 41,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 133.58%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $267.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 121,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 568.77%. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $374.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 32,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1156.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 21,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 239,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 55.27%. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42. The stock is now traded at around $114.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 139,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $389.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 16,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64.

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in CGI Inc. The sale prices were between $74.63 and $83.33, with an estimated average price of $79.17.