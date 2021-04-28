Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. Buys Marriott International Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Sells Intel Corp

- New Purchases: MAR, ON,
- Added Positions: PG, AMZN, JNJ, FIS, BMRN, RTX, CRM, MRK, BABA, PEP, VZ, DUK, EW, TDOC, BAC, JPM, MPW, FTNT, PH, CIM, GS, ETN, CVX, BRK.B, ANET, IBM, CSCO, ELAN, DIS, V, ADP, PFE, NKE, BMY, WMT, GOOGL, CLX, SCHX, ZTS, SCHM,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, FB, MDY, SPY, VTI, DIA,
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 176,053 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,533 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,495 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,024 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,229 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $149.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 18,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $43.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 43,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.
