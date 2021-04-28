Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. Buys Marriott International Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Sells Intel Corp

New Purchases: MAR, ON,

Investment company Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Marriott International Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, sells Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pegasus Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pegasus Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pegasus+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 176,053 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,533 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,495 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,024 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,229 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $149.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 18,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $43.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 43,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.