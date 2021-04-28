Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc Buys iShares MBS ETF, Caterpillar Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: MBB, JPST, PDBC, ESGE, GUNR, AMAT, MU, CMG, DOCU, PINS, GS, JWN, SGEN, DJP, IQV, BND, WIX, TROW, IBM, DE, CP, UNLRF,

MBB, JPST, PDBC, ESGE, GUNR, AMAT, MU, CMG, DOCU, PINS, GS, JWN, SGEN, DJP, IQV, BND, WIX, TROW, IBM, DE, CP, UNLRF, Added Positions: CAT, VXUS, ADSK, IWN, VEA, VWO, IWO, VV, CVX, EFA, LHX, EOG, VLO, SCHP, XT, CSCO, ABT, BLL, BAC, BA, INTC, LIN, IVV, VRSK, SPSB, TFC, PPG, ABBV, LOW, NKE, SCHO, CVS, RTX, VTV, SBUX,

CMCSA, BABA, WEC, SPIB, IWD, XLE, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, FB, PYPL, AMGN, LLY, PG, TMO, UNH, IJH, COST, DHR, NEE, GOOGL, HON, NFLX, UPS, V, GOOG, BIV, AMT, ECL, MCD, UNP, VZ, NOW, PANW, IWP, MDY, PLD, BRK.B, FIS, CSGP, DLR, EQIX, EL, HD, MDT, NVDA, PEP, PFE, CRM, SHW, SYK, WMT, DIS, IWF, IWM, SPTM, VEU, STZ, JNJ, MDLZ, LRCX, MMC, NSRGY, PXD, BKNG, VRTX, PM, FRC, APTV, ZTS, FTV, ACWX, IWR, SUB, VIG, VTEB, VTI, T, ACN, ATVI, AKAM, MO, ADP, BDX, BMY, SCHW, KO, CL, EMR, XOM, FISV, GIS, LMT, MAR, MRK, NVO, ORCL, PCAR, RHHBY, SWM, TXN, USB, VAR, EBAY, MA, AVGO, TSLA, TWTR, AVNS, IJT, IWV, PRFZ, QQQ, SCHF, SPY, TIP, VUG, VXF, XLK, Sold Out: MINT, IEF, BAB, WM, PGR, JPIN, GEM, VIGI, FMC, VCSH, SHV, IEI, TEL, TMUS, RVT, TJX, NVS,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MBS ETF, Caterpillar Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. As of 2021Q1, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc owns 214 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,653,859 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 400,698 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 674,567 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 353,738 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,485 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 133,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 233,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 666,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 249,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 75,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 275,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 3542.75%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 57,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 91.65%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 354,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 2651.78%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $297.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 184,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $207.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 35.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $71.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 113,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $58.11 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.14.