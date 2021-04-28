Motorcar Parts of America's D&V Electronics Announces Collaboration Agreement With NI Corporation





Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary D&V Electronics, based in Woodbridge, Ontario, has established a collaboration agreement with Austin, Texas-based NI (Nasdaq: NATI) to market Power Hardware-in-the-loop (Power-HIL) emulator-based test solutions, including inverter test applications, to automotive electric vehicle manufacturers for electrified powertrain development.









Power-HIL testing is critical to the design of electric vehicles -- enabling developers to achieve highly accurate, repeatable, cost-effective tests that would be impractical to perform with traditional hardware testing. This testing also decreases the design cycle time required of OEMs and Tier1 automotive companies and allows faster market entry.









This strategic initiative will leverage D&Vs advanced power emulation products with NIs industry-leading control, automation, and measurement products to provide a differentiated solution within the global electric vehicle market, said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Motorcar Parts of America.









NI & D&V Teams will take advantage of the recently opened D&V Electronics Detroit Technical Center to host OEM, Tier1 and other prospective customers on-site or via remote sessions. Additionally, the technical center will be used for joint system development that will include fully functional emulator test systems and NI measurement, automation and control hardware and software.









"Were thrilled to partner with D&V on this new collaboration. D&V's leading-edge power emulation technology and integration service expertise are a perfect complement to NIs model-based validation and control capability within our EV HIL solutions," said Chad Chesney, vice president and general manager of NIs Transportation Business. "By connecting our technology platforms, this partnership will help our customers accelerate the path towards Vision Zero, Chesney added.









ABOUT NI









At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanitys biggest challenges. From design and validation to manufacturing production, we provide software-connected systems leveraging data through all aspects of the development lifecycle, enabling engineers and enterprises to Engineer Ambitiously every day.









National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.









ABOUT D&V ELECTRONICS









Founded in 1997 and acquired by Motorcar Parts of America in 2017, the electrical vehicle testing subsidiary, with customers in more than 90 countries, designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.dvelectronics.com.









ABOUT MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA









Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.









