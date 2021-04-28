Logo
Calian To Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of Second Quarter FY2021 Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021/ Calian Group Ltd. (

TSX:CGY, Financial) will hold a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 13, 2021 to discuss the results ended March 31, 2021, which will be released prior to the call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after the financial markets close.

Interested participants from the financial and media community should join the live presentation by going to Calian's website and clicking on the Investor Relations tab to find the presentation link or by URL found here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2537/40823

The conference call will be available for playback for a period of 14 days and is accessible by dialing toll free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay passcode: 40823. Alternatively, it can be accessed on Calian's Investor Resources page.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 2,000 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Our health services team also provides management and strategy services to pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials and delivers patient support programs. The Learning segment is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services, products and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canadian and international markets.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com or contact us at [email protected].

Kevin Ford
President and Chief Executive Officer
613-599-8600

Patrick Houston
Chief Financial Officer
613-599-8600

Media inquiries:
613-599-8600 x 2298

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642517/Calian-To-Hold-Conference-Call-Following-Announcement-of-Second-Quarter-FY2021-Results

