Trxade Group Announces Launch of Government-Oriented Heath Passport Solution to Enable Expedited Post-COVID-19 Reopening

Health Passport Subsidiary Medcheks has Launched Next-Generation, Scalable Reopening Tools to Enable Expedited Post-COVID-19 Reopening to Align with Rapidly Evolving Global Mandates

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey, and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced the commercial launch of its government-targeted reopening solutions to address the rapidly evolving global mandates as the world reopens post-COVID-19.

Medcheks' government health passport solutions include a suite of reopening tools, such as a personal health vaccination and verification app ("health passport") with an attractive pay-per-scan business model, risk assessment surveys, what we believe are best-in-class quarantine monitoring solutions and multi-purpose point-of-entry kiosk units that screen for COVID-19, perform temperature checks and read blood oxygen levels.

How Medcheks' Solution Works

Governments can ensure compliance and the safety of travelers entering their country, by requiring travelers to utilize a simple and intuitive 3-step process:

Step 1 Download the Medcheks Health Passport App or Create an Online Profile Step 2 Upload relevant travel documents (test/vaccination records), take a health assessment survey and complete an online immigration form Step 3 Screen on arrival for fever and blood oxygen levels at a Medcheks' no-touch kiosk. Upon completion, the user will either receive a green light indicating they can proceed to immigration, or a red light directing a user to a nearby health desk.

"As the world is vaccinated and begins to reopen, cross-border travel guidelines and mandates will continue to differ from country-to-country," said James Ram, President of Medcheks, a Trxade Group company, who continued, "With this in mind and global reopening standards not yet in place, Medcheks digital government platforms with customizable options to customize travel and business opening protocols, allow countries to adapt and change throughout early adoption and ramp-up. We are pleased with our initial progress made in preliminary discussions with national governments and look forward to announcing further updates on this front in the short-term."

"As a leading digital health services platform company, we fully understand the importance of accelerating technology measures to meet customer demands, gain public confidence, and reopen," added Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of Trxade Group, who continued, "No matter how differently each government reopens its doors, we see common ground in trying to regain our collective pre-COVID-19 peace of mind - and Medcheks uniquely has the technology platform accomplish just that."

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 12,100+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on Trxade Group, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Trxade's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Trxade, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks include risks of our operations not being profitable; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; our ability to monetize our technological solutions; technical problems with our websites, apps and products; risks relating to implementing our acquisition strategies; our ability to manage our growth; negative effects on our operations associated with the opioid pain medication health crisis; regulatory and licensing requirement risks; risks related to changes in the U.S. healthcare environment; the status of our information systems, facilities and distribution networks; risks associated with the operations of our more established competitors; regulatory changes; healthcare fraud; COVID-19, governmental responses thereto, economic downturns and possible recessions caused thereby; changes in laws or regulations relating to our operations; privacy laws; system errors; dependence on current management; our growth strategy; and others that are included from time to time in filings made by Trxade with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the "Risk Factors" sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Trxade's future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Trxade cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Marti Boone

Vice President, Media & Communications

Medcheks, a Trxade Company

(713) 703-0392

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Lucas Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Trxade Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: