ePlus Achieves VMware Master Services Competency in VMware Cloud on AWS





ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS news) today announced that it has successfully achieved VMware Cloud on AWS VMware Master Services Competency. This competency demonstrates ePlus commitment to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.









ePlus is proud to add VMware Cloud on AWS to our other VMware Master Service Competencies, including Data Center Virtualization and Network Virtualization, said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center solutions at ePlus. This newest competency highlights the investments ePlus has made in advanced services engineering talent to successfully guide customers on their hybrid cloud and modernization journeys. The past year has accelerated cloud adoption, and ePlus offers deep technical design expertise and operational success for hybrid cloud initiatives, including cloud migration, disaster recovery, and application modernization.









VMware is pleased to recognize ePlus for achieving VMware Cloud on AWS Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like ePlus are dedicated, invested, and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies, said Sandy Hogan, SVP of Worldwide Commercial and Partner Sales, VMware. We value ePlus as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities.









As a VMware Premier Solution Provider, ePlus helps customers take the next step in their digital transformation by building, securing, and managing the multi-cloud technology infrastructure they need to modernize their operations and position IT as an enabler for innovation. With VMwares platform solutions as the technology underpinning, ePlus experienced consulting approach and technical engineering expertise enables organizations to apply technology in the most effective way, transform business processes, and deliver better outcomes.









VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in six specific solution areas.









VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:















VMware Cloud on AWS - Designates expertise in the delivery of hybrid cloud solutions based on VMware Cloud on AWS. This service provides an operationally consistent and familiar way to run, manage and secure applications in a hybrid IT environment.









- Designates expertise in the delivery of hybrid cloud solutions based on VMware Cloud on AWS. This service provides an operationally consistent and familiar way to run, manage and secure applications in a hybrid IT environment.



Cloud Management and Automation Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.









Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.



Cloud Native Designates partner organizational expertise to run and manage VMware Modern Application solutions. Achieving this competency validates partners' deep understanding of Kubernetes core concepts and proficiency in networking, security and application lifecycle management to ensure the continuous delivery of applications on Kubernetes-based platforms.



















Data Center Virtualization - Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.



















Digital Workspace Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions.



















Network Virtualization - Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.













VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.









Visit https%3A%2F%2Feplus.com%2Fpartners%2Fshowcase-partners%2Fvmware to learn more about ePlus VMware practice.









About ePlus inc.









ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More.









ePlus, Where Technology Means More, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.









Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccine roll-outs, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and downward pressure on prices; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; reduction of vendor incentive programs; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.









VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005334/en/