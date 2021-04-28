Everbridge COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) Executive Summit to Feature Top Major League Baseball (MLB), Arsenal Football Club, and Dutch Olympic Committee Leaders' Insights About the Future of Sports in a Post-Pandemic World





Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the addition of three senior sports executives to its Spring+2021+COVID-19%3A+Road+to+Recovery+%28R2R%29 virtual leadership summit taking place May 26-27. New participants include Major+League+Baseball+%28MLB%29 Chief Operations and Strategy Officer Chris Marinak, Arsenal+FC Stadium & Facilities Director, European Stadium and Safety Management Association President John Beattie, and Dutch Olympic+Committee Chief Information Security Officer Dimitri van Zantvliet Rozemeijer. These top sports leaders plan to discuss best practices for more safely returning fans to major sporting and entertainment events and venues, leveraging critical event management technology to assess and mitigate future threats; and increase revenue.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005591/en/

Everbridge COVID-19: Road to Recovery Executive Summit to Feature Top Major League Baseball, Arsenal Football Club, and Dutch Olympic Committee Leaders Insights About the Future of Sports in a Post-Pandemic World (Photo: Business Wire)





The two-day symposium will feature keynote addresses from 42nd+President+of+the+United+States+Bill+Clinton, Chairman+%26amp%3B+Editor-In-Chief+of+Forbes+Media+Steve+Forbes, and include presentations from world leaders, health experts and C-suite executives from cross-industry and geography.









We at Everbridge feel honored to welcome top leaders from such major sporting organizations as the MLB, Arsenal Football Club, Dutch Olympic Committee, and more, to our consortium of world leaders and C-level executives, covering the most pressing topics related to the road to recovery, said David Meredith, Chief Executive Officer, Everbridge. As governments, businesses and individuals transition to the post-pandemic new normal, all benefit from sharing best practices on a global basis to increase safety and improve business results.









The multi-year Everbridge symposium series offers global leaders a valuable forum to exchange best practices on how to protect people and business assets; build back and grow revenue streams; increase business resiliency; and mitigate potential threats like IT outages, cyber-attacks, natural disasters, and many other critical events. Speakers and participants represent all sectors of society from business and government, community organizations and advocacy groups, to science, medicine, transportation, sports & entertainment, and academia.









As we welcome fans back to the ballpark this season, were exploring new ways to utilize technology to ensure everyone has an enjoyable, modern and safe experience at MLB games, said Marinak. We are investing significant resources into expanding the capabilities of the MLB Ballpark app to revolutionize the in-venue experience for our fans.









Last year, Everbridge welcomed President+George+W.+Bush, Anthony Fauci, MD, Scott Gottlieb, MD, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD, U.S. General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), and Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, among others, to serve as keynote speakers. The events attracted more than 40,000 participants including government officials, healthcare experts and senior executives from 150 countries, as well as a discussion with Richard+Gotham%2C+president+of+the+Boston+Celtics. Additional presenters included officials and executives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Mayo Clinic, Goldman Sachs, Fannie Mae, Ford Motor Company, Humana, IBM, and others.









Everbridge helps leading professional sports teams, clubs, tournaments, and entertainment organizations around the world anticipate and mitigate natural, manmade, and digital critical events. Many of the largest sporting events, including the annual U.S.+Football+Championship, have deployed Everbridges critical event management platform and keyword-based alerting solution. Other events leveraging Everbridge include two Presidential+Inaugurations, celebratory+parades, Times+Square+New+Year%26rsquo%3Bs+Eve celebrations and the Macy%26rsquo%3Bs+Thanksgiving+Day+Parade. Previous events also include the Pride+Parade in San Francisco, Mardi+Gras in New Orleans, and the March+For+Our+Lives rally in Washington, D.C.









To register for the Everbridge Spring 2021 COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery Symposium, click+here.









About Everbridge









Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,600 global customers rely on the Companys Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com









Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as expect, anticipate, should, believe, target, project, goals, estimate, potential, predict, may, will, could, intend, variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.









All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005591/en/