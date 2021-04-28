Logo
LENSAR to Hold First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) (LENSAR or the Company), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that the Companys first quarter 2021 financial results will be released before market open on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. LENSARs management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.



To participate by telephone, please dial (844) 200-6205 (Domestic) or (646) 904-5544 (International). The conference ID number is 760694. To access the live webcast, please go to the Investors section of LENSARs website at www.lensar.com. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.



About LENSAR



LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005178/en/

