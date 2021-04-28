IQVIA Announces Connected Intelligence™





IQVIA (NYSE: IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced Connected Intelligence, its innovative approach to enabling life sciences customers to discover powerful new insights, drive smarter decision-making, and get treatments to patients faster.









Connected Intelligence brings together IQVIAs unique portfolio of capabilities to create intelligent connections across its unparalleled healthcare data, advanced analytics, innovative technologies, and healthcare expertise to speed the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that improve patient lives. Connected Intelligence provides new levels of value across clinical, compliance and commercial stakeholders within pharma, med tech, payers, providers, and government organizations.









IQVIAs Connected Intelligence in action includes:















Connecting data, analytics, and services to accelerate more than 350 ongoing clinical research studies to find treatments and novel vaccines for COVID-19









Deploying innovative technologies across 60+ongoing+decentralized+clinical+trials spanning 40 countries utilizing IQIVAs virtual capabilities to enroll more than 170,000 patients globally









Bringing together big data, advanced analytics, and healthcare expertise to help industry professionals better understand+diseases, their spread and outcomes









Accelerating+drug+discovery by creating intelligent connections across private companies, government agencies, and university researchers









Linking real world data and healthcare expertise to enable contact+tracing+and+COVID-19+testing+protocols to reveal novel disease insights













The world is counting on the healthcare industry for innovations and scientific breakthroughs to improve societal health. IQVIA, recognizing that the healthcare industry needs to increase agility and accelerate results, has made significant investments and commitment to the healthcare ecosystem, and has the global scale and experience to deliver a completely new approach to moving healthcare forward.









About IQVIA









IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV, Financial) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence delivers powerful insights with speed and agility enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 72,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.









IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIAs insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.





