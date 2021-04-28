Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE: IGI) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of February 28, 2021.

Current QPrevious QPrior Yr Q
February 28, 2021November 30, 2020February 29, 2020
Total Net Assets



$





234,054,499





$





239,462,059





$





233,104,707



NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a)



$





21.59





$





22.09





$





21.51



Market Price Per Share



$





21.29





$





21.42





$





20.61



Premium / (Discount)









(1.39)%











(3.03)%











(4.18)%



Outstanding Shares









10,842,520











10,841,878











10,839,518



Total Net Investment Income (b)



$





2,096,554





$





2,125,720





$





2,199,032



Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)



$





(5,355,359)





$





5,299,131





$





4,543,941



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)



$





(3,258,805)





$





7,424,851





$





6,742,973



Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (b)



$





0.19





$





0.20





$





0.20



Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)



$





(0.49)





$





0.49





$





0.42



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)



$





(0.30)





$





0.69





$





0.62



Undistributed Net Investment Income (c)



$





(678,568)





$





(612,082)





$





287,180



Undistributed Net Investment Income
Per Share (c)



$





(0.06)





$





(0.06)





$





0.03





Footnotes:





(a) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.





(b) For the quarter indicated.





(c) As of the date indicated above.





This financial data is unaudited.



The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.



On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Resources) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (Legg Mason) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.



Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc., a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the adviser.



For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.



Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.



Category: Financials



Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.



Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005450/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)