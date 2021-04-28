Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2021





Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE: IGI) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of February 28, 2021.





Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q February 28, 2021 November 30, 2020 February 29, 2020 Total Net Assets



$











234,054,499











$











239,462,059











$











233,104,707







NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a)



$











21.59











$











22.09











$











21.51







Market Price Per Share



$











21.29











$











21.42











$











20.61







Premium / (Discount)















(1.39)%























(3.03)%























(4.18)%







Outstanding Shares















10,842,520























10,841,878























10,839,518







Total Net Investment Income (b)



$











2,096,554











$











2,125,720











$











2,199,032







Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)



$











(5,355,359)











$











5,299,131











$











4,543,941







Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)



$











(3,258,805)











$











7,424,851











$











6,742,973







Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (b)



$











0.19











$











0.20











$











0.20







Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)



$











(0.49)











$











0.49











$











0.42







Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)



$











(0.30)











$











0.69











$











0.62







Undistributed Net Investment Income (c)



$











(678,568)











$











(612,082)











$











287,180







Undistributed Net Investment Income Per Share (c)



$











(0.06)











$











(0.06)











$











0.03













Footnotes:











(a) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.











(b) For the quarter indicated.











(c) As of the date indicated above.













This financial data is unaudited.









The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.









On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Resources) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (Legg Mason) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.









Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc., a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the adviser.









For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.









Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.









