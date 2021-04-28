Logo
Pacific Western Bank Announces Pricing of $400 Million Subordinated Debt Offering

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Western Bank (the Bank), the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of PacWest Bancorp ( PACW), announced today the pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 (the Notes). The Notes have an initial fixed interest rate of 3.25%, payable semi-annually in arrears. From and including May 1, 2026, the Notes will bear interest at a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be three-month term SOFR plus 252 basis points for each quarterly interest period during the floating rate period, payable quarterly in arrears.

The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. The offering is expected to close on April 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Bank intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including to provide capital to support growth and the capital adequacy of the Bank. The Bank may redeem the Notes in whole or in part, beginning on May 1, 2026, and on every interest payment date thereafter, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the date of redemption. The Notes were issued at a price of 100% of their face amount.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as bookrunner in the Notes offering.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and are being offered and sold only to institutional accredited investors within the meaning of the Securities Act in reliance on the exemption contained in Section 3(a)(2) of the Securities Act. The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (PacWest) is a bank holding company with over $32 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Bank has 70 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

CONTACTS

Matthew P. Wagner
President and CEO
303.802.8900		Bart R. Olson
Executive Vice President and CFO
714.989.4149		William J. Black
Executive Vice President
Strategy and Corporate Development
919.597.7466
