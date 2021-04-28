Logo
Verint Launches Low-Code Intelligent Virtual Assistant for Customer Engagement

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced Verint+Intelligent+Virtual+Assistant+Professional+%28IVA+Pro%29+Package%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, a low-code conversational artificial intelligence (AI) offering that can rapidly turn existing conversation data into automated self-service experiences.



As part of the market-leading Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) offering, the package allows business professionals to quickly deploy a production-ready chatbot to deflect calls and support customers. Verint IVA enables businesses to expand capabilities across the enterprise with boundless intelligence for both voice and digital.



With the introduction of the Verint IVA Pro Package, Verint is now one of the only leading providers supporting businesses as they mature their self-service capabilities from initial chatbot deployment to a fully operational enterprise-wide solution.



Powered by the Verint Customer+Engagement+Cloud+Platform, this new SaaS offering includes a complete set of user-friendly AI-powered design and analytics tools. These tools help brands quickly align IVAs with their business goals and measure results to adjust and optimize chatbots quickly and easily. The Verint IVA Pro Package is unique among low-code offerings in leveraging advanced AI typically only delivered in fully coded, enterprise solutions. The innovative package enables a company to implement the advanced technology of Verint%26rsquo%3Bs+market-leading+IVA via a user-friendly interface to provide immediate cost savings and value.



Customer conscious businesses need tools that enable subject matter experts at the departmental level to build and manage intelligent virtual assistants capable of completing complex tasks, explains Dan Miller, lead analyst, Opus Research. These capabilities are especially important as pandemic-driven changes in the volume and mix of contacts require companies to move automated intelligent assistants from proof-of-concepts to critical communications paths with customers without costly IT overhauls or operational disruptions.



Verint provides one of the only low-code offerings that eliminates manual data entry by rapidly processing large amounts of unstructured, real-world conversational data a task typically performed by highly-skilled data scientists. It then categorizes the ideas together for business professionals, so all that is needed is to drag and drop in new ideas, test on the fly, and deploy.



Verint IVA and IVA Pro Package now empower non-technical business users to focus on the customer experience without sacrificing intelligence or value. This gives organizations capabilities theyve never been able to wield before, and the potential to advance and operationalize AI across the enterprise as their self-service aspirations grow and evolve, says Verints Tracy Malingo, general manager and global vice president, intelligent self-service.



Multiple studies have pointed out that approximately half+of+all+AI+projects+end+up+failing. Verints IVA offerings ensure a higher rate of success by accelerating time-to-production and providing built-in tools to measure effectiveness and value to grow and improve over time. Businesses just getting started with chatbots and virtual assistants now can proceed with confidence, knowing that the investment in AI-powered technology can be measured and quantified on an ongoing basis.



The Verint IVA Pro Package enables organizations to achieve the following benefits:





  • Rapidly turn existing conversation data into automated self-service





  • Quickly build, test, and deploy a user-friendly IVA in days





  • Extend to the highest-quality enterprise IVA when ready





  • Prove out AI-powered technology for a wide variety of business needs





  • Continuously improve automation with conversation data and insights





  • Measure ROI and value to meet business goals





  • Develop new capabilities quickly with the power of the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform





  • Access expert support when needed





Visit Verint+IVA and the Verint+IVA+Pro+Package.



About Verint



Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the worlds most iconic brands including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.



Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on managements expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.



VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005242/en/

