US Nuclear Marks Beginning of Age of Space Mining as It Signs Historic Trade Agreement

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Los Angeles, CA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- On April 15, 2021, US Nuclear Corp. ( UCLE) signed a historic trade agreement with Solar System Resources Corporation that marked the beginning of the age of space trade and mining. The new agreement sets preliminary prices for the high value materials to be extracted. It also establishes and expands our cislunar and solar system value chain and adds SatRevolution as a new partner. The agreement is a continuation of the Letter of Intent signed on February 5, 2021, and outlines how US Nuclear and Solar Systems Resources Corp. plan to cooperate building a value chain starting with mining and selling valuable helium-3 and lanthanide metals and other materials from space deposits.

Solar Systems Resources Corporation Sp. z o. o. is a space mining company that conducts localization, in-situ verification, and mining of space resources. A third strategic partner, SatRevolution S.A., a leading provider of nanosatellites, is also participating in construction of the value chain mentioned in the agreement. The deal, if completed in full, could be worth many hundreds of billions of dollars and will pave the way to a new frontier mining resources in space.

The agreement is in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding, and highlights include:

  1. Delivery of 500kg of extremely rare helium-3 isotope from space deposits in 2028-2032. The current market price of helium-3 is $16.6 billion per ton.
  2. Deliveries of helium-3 in subsequent years of 300kg (or more) per year.
  3. US Nuclear has received exclusive rights to use, sell, and resell helium-3 and the rare lanthanide metals in North America (including future Artemis Accords non-conflict zones in space), provided by Solar System Resources Corp. from space deposits.
  4. Solar System Resources Corp. received exclusive rights to use, sell, and resell space related products and services developed by US Nuclear Corp (and current/future subsidiaries) in the European Union, Eastern Europe, Russia, and Middle East, as well as sales made where both buyer and seller are on the Moon, on Mars or in space.
  5. The joint construction of the value chain has begun, starting from space resources to space infrastructure, transport, fusion energy and space propulsion, products and services, and ending with end-to-end business and individual customers on Earth and in space. To this end, the parties will actively seek and invite investors and business partners interested in creating and participating in such a value chain.
  6. In addition to stocking and selling appropriate high-tech products, the parties will carry out joint space mining missions, process and refine extracted materials, and supply other services related to space mining which will allow much higher margins than from the raw space resources alone.
  7. The parties will endeavor to support the US (and allies), NATO military, and the development of the operational capabilities of the US Space Force.
  8. By 2050, the parties will endeavor to establish a network of space reserves available for civil operations, in particular the US government/Space Force, including:
    1. Networks of power stations that store electricity and allow for quick charging of docking ships that have been granted access to the reserve.
    2. Liquified gases: O2, H2, CH4, technical gases.
    3. 500 tons of helium-3 isotope, which at the current Earth's price of $16.6 billion / ton is $8,300 billion, or 39.65% of the US GDP in 2020.
    4. Metals critical to the US economy and security. Planned reserve value reaching up to 1% of US GDP.
    5. Water: the predicted value of the water reserve is 0.1% of the US GDP in 2020 ($ 20.93 trillion), which at a predicted (WGM Report) lunar water price of $0.5 million/ton, equals 41,865 m3 of water.

Perhaps it is surprising that the parties include regular water as a scarce and valuable trade good. However, it is predicted that spacers will be willing to pay high prices to vendors who can find, collect, and make deliveries of H2O.

In addition to water for drinking, water will be needed for industrial and chemical processes. Water is also useful as a source of deuterium as fuel for nuclear fusion power, and a source of hydrogen for fuel cells in many anticipated tools and equipment for space exploration.

The Polish company SatRevolution S.A. is already participating in the construction of the value chain mentioned in the contract as a third strategic partner. SatRevolution S.A. (http://satrevolution.com) is one of the most innovative companies in the field of small satellites, operates globally, has successfully deployed several nano-satellites, and is working on its own mega constellation of earth observation satellites called REC. The addition of SatRevolution S.A. to the value chain is only the beginning, and US Nuclear and Solar System Resources Corp. are also in talks with other partners from different continents and various industries.

Safe Harbor Act
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the companys website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. ( UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: [email protected]usnuclearcorp.com

