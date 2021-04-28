Logo
TulsaLabs Announces OneRing Protocol Accelerator Project

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tulsa, OK, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. ( SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces TulsaLabs newest startup accelerator project OneRing Protocol.

TulsaLabs, a division of AppSwarm Corp., announced it will advise and collaborate with the OneRing Protocol through the lab's blockchain accelerator program to develop a use case around their recently launched 1RING protocol.

The OneRing project will explore several blockchain use cases for its protocol such as pool staking, and cloud application utilities.

DogeLabs (https://dogelabs.io/), a division of TulsaLabs, will also explore possible uses such as the formation of Doge and OneRing liquidity pool pairing.

The TulsaLabs blockchain startup accelerator provides experienced tech entrepreneurs to help early-stage tech companies develop their product, hone their business model, and most importantly connect with investors. As with most accelerators, TulsaLabs looks to establish long-term relationships with its startup projects in both equity, revenues and to help build appropriate internal regulatory compliance standards.

For investor updates on our blockchain accelerator lab, please register at https://dogelabs.io/investors/

For startups interested in learning more about how our lab may assist them please contact us at https://dogelabs.io/contact/

OneRing Protocol

OneRing is a community of data developers, and blockchain enthusiasts focused on building data and liquidity pool applications around the OneRing protocol. The project will explore the development of wallets, staking pools, and other utilities such as money transfers, micropayments, and in-app transactions within the OneRing ecosystem. https://www.1ring.io

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

LEGAL

AppSwarm, and its affiliate labs, are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling, or the issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
[email protected]app-swarm.com

