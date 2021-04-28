Logo
Jowell Global Ltd. Launches "Juhao Best Choice" Offline Community Group-Buying Store, Continues to Expand Retail Business Market Presence

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shanghai, China, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL or the Company) ( JWEL), a company which operates one of Chinas leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms Juhao Mall, today announced the Company has officially launched its Juhao Best Choice community group-buying store initiative to continue growing its offline retail market presence.

The community group-buying offline stores will sell fresh produce, foods and daily household consumer products in addition to the cosmetics and health and nutritional supplements currently sold in the Companys franchised Love Home Stores (LHH Stores). The community group-buying stores aim to provide a more convenient shopping experience and high-quality produce and foods for consumers from local communities, towns and villages across China.

Juhao Best Choice stores will consolidate online and offline resources for store design and logistics services and provide guidance and trainings for store owners with a unified system for store management, design, service criteria, SKU management and product delivery. The Company will also provide the store owners with live-streaming marketing skill training and upgrade and expand certain existing LHH Stores to Juhao Best Choice stores.

Zhiwei Xu, CEO and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd., commented: As consumer behavior continues to evolve in this new economy era, we will keep upgrading our management strategies and launch new business initiatives that match consumer demands and target wider offline consumer populations to grow our presence in the huge retail market in China.

Community group-buying e-commerce has been growing rapidly in China since the end of 2020, and Juhao Best Choice store is to catch up this new market demand with our Juhao Malls brand recognition among online consumers to consolidate online and offline resources and help our brand name quickly going from online to offline. Juhao Best Choice will stick to its slogan of high-quality, low price and wider coverage to bring best-quality products to consumers and create a more satisfactory shopping experience for consumers who would feel their purchases with us receive good value for the money.

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the Company) operates one of China's leading e-commerce platforms for cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products - Juhao Mall. The Company provides its own brand products to customers and sells and distributes other companies' health and nutritional supplements, cosmetics and certain household products on the Juhao Mall platform. In addition, Juhao Mall allows third parties to open their own stores on its platform. The Company has also been selling its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand name of Love Home Store or LHH Store. For more information, please visit https://www.1juhao.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as may, will, intend, should, believe, expect, anticipate, project, estimate or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Companys expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Companys goals and strategies; the Companys future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and worldwide as well as assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Companys filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forwardlooking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: [email protected]changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)

