Looking for Work? Domino's® Stores Across Florida Are Hiring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's franchise-owned locations are looking to hire approximately 4,000 new team members across more than 400 stores throughout the state of Florida. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, expeditors, assistant managers and managers.

"We have a huge need to hire additional team members," said Brian Jandrew, who owns 49 Domino's stores throughout Florida. "We want to continue providing great service and delicious pizza to our customers, and in order to do so, we need more part-time and full-time team members."

Domino's stores throughout Florida provide contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino's Carside Delivery to those who prefer it. Domino's Carside Delivery gives customers the option of staying in their vehicle while a team member delivers their order to them, making for a convenient, contactless carryout option.

"We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce and our Domino's locations throughout Florida have a lot of great jobs to offer," said Jandrew. "We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for a great opportunity with a great brand. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our team members and customers."

More than 95% of Domino's franchise owners started as part-time team members, including Jandrew, who started working at Domino's in 1992 as a customer service representative. He purchased his first store in 2001.

"Domino's is a great place to work," said Jandrew. "Our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you're looking for a part-time job with flexibility or a lifetime career, this is the place to be."

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

To read about what Domino's is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

