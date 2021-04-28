Looking for Work? Domino's® Stores Across Florida Are Hiring

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Looking for Work? Domino's® Stores Across Florida Are Hiring

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Locally-owned stores are looking to hire more than 4,000 part-time and full-time team members

PR Newswire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 28, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's franchise-owned locations are looking to hire approximately 4,000 new team members across more than 400 stores throughout the state of Florida. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, expeditors, assistant managers and managers.

Domino's (PRNewsFoto/Domino's Pizza)

"We have a huge need to hire additional team members," said Brian Jandrew, who owns 49 Domino's stores throughout Florida. "We want to continue providing great service and delicious pizza to our customers, and in order to do so, we need more part-time and full-time team members."

Domino's stores throughout Florida provide contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino's Carside Delivery to those who prefer it. Domino's Carside Delivery gives customers the option of staying in their vehicle while a team member delivers their order to them, making for a convenient, contactless carryout option.

"We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce and our Domino's locations throughout Florida have a lot of great jobs to offer," said Jandrew. "We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for a great opportunity with a great brand. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our team members and customers."

More than 95% of Domino's franchise owners started as part-time team members, including Jandrew, who started working at Domino's in 1992 as a customer service representative. He purchased his first store in 2001.

"Domino's is a great place to work," said Jandrew. "Our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you're looking for a part-time job with flexibility or a lifetime career, this is the place to be."

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

To read about what Domino's is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

About Domino's Pizza

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,600 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of more than $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and more than $7.8 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of more than $5.5 billion, with over $2.7 billion in the U.S. and more than $2.8 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide via Domino's Carside Delivery, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order dominos.com
Company Info biz.dominos.com
Media Assets media.dominos.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/looking-for-work-dominos-stores-across-florida-are-hiring-301279089.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)