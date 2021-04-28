Logo
American Public University System Announces Free Access to Over 200 Podcasts to Advance Positive Change on Economic and Social Issues

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

In Over 200 Episodes, Academic Practitioners Prompt Meaningful Dialogue on STEM, Business Innovation, Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity and More

PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 28, 2021

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) is offering free access to its diverse library of over 200 podcast episodes to share best practices and unique life experiences that benefit both working professionals and adult learners. Streaming on APU Edge and AMU Edge, the University's new publication sites, the podcasts feature numerous industry experts and academic leaders giving insights and innovative solutions to economic and social issues.

American Public University System (PRNewsfoto/American Public University Syst)

APUS podcasts offer viewpoints on bridging the skills gap to meet workforce demands, border security, cryptocurrency and equity, diversity and inclusion, among other topics. Several podcasts are advancing dialogue on a national scale, including:

  • A podcast featuring American Military University (AMU) professor Dr. Jarrod Sadulski, which is raising awareness of human trafficking by discussing the significant challenges in prosecuting cases and legislative measures aimed at stopping these crimes.
  • As part of a partnership with the Reverse Logistics Association, a podcast with its executive director, Tony Sciarrotta, and AMU professor Dr. Oliver Hedgepeth highlights the value of reverse logistics given COVID-19's effect on e-commerce returns of online purchases. This podcast shares best practices and the partnership makes certification and advanced courses more widely available to association members.
  • A mini-series featuring AMU criminal justice professor Jennifer Bucholtz and her two-year probe as a private investigator that helped lead to an arrest in an unsolved murder case from 2004 (the trial begins in August 2021).

"What makes these podcasts so special is that our faculty are prompting change and advancing dialogue on issues they are passionate about," said APUS Provost Dr. Vernon C. Smith. "Having such a diverse and high-quality collection of content has enabled us to expand our communities to our students, to our over 100,000 alumni, and to the general public."

There are 10 unique podcast channels led by 16 hosts that have netted over 16,900 total downloads thus far and are shared with approximately 104,000 subscribers. Listeners can subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Spotify and Stitcher. APUS will publish an average of 20 new podcasts each month this year, and is exploring new channels based on demand. The channels are:

Podcast participants are available for media interviews by contacting Frank Tutalo, director of public relations for APEI, at [email protected].

About American Public University System
American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans,* and American Public University. Over 100,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's accessible, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

CONTACT
Frank Tutalo
Director of Public Relations
571-358-3042
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-public-university-system-announces-free-access-to-over-200-podcasts-to-advance-positive-change-on-economic-and-social-issues-301278982.html

SOURCE American Public University System

