Joe Skarda Appointed President Of KeyBank Wealth Management

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, April 28, 2021

CLEVELAND, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (

NYSE:KEY, Financial) announced that Joe Skarda has joined the bank as president of KeyBank Wealth Management. In this role, Mr. Skarda will be responsible for the development and execution of Key's wealth management business strategy, which includes providing trust and investment management, as well as institutional trust and banking services for individuals, families, business owners and institutions across the wealth spectrum. He will be based in Chicago and report to Victor Alexander, Head of Consumer Banking at Key.

Joe Skarda, President KeyBank Wealth Management

"Joe is a seasoned leader and the ideal person to implement our wealth management strategy across our platform," said Alexander. "His banking and wealth management experience, along with a strong track record in developing high-performing teams and driving revenue growth, will make him a tremendous asset to Key."

He will drive growth through a relationship-focused delivery model, serving clients in the mass affluent, high net worth (HNW) and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) segments, and maintain the strong momentum and success the wealth management team has achieved in recent years.

Mr. Skarda brings nearly 20 years of experience in wealth management and banking to the role. Prior to joining Key, he held positions of increasing responsibility with JP Morgan Chase, serving most recently as a managing director and head of the bank's US Wealth Management Central Division.

He serves on the board of One Million Degrees, a Chicago-based organization that provides financial support, mentoring, and emotional support to young adults from underserved communities to create and persist in achieving educational goals.

Mr. Skarda earned his Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and International Business from St. Mary's University in Winona, MN. He holds his Series 4, 7, 24, 53, 63, and 65 licenses.

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $176.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

(PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joe-skarda-appointed-president-of-keybank-wealth-management-301278495.html

SOURCE KeyBank

