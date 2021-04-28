Logo
Tostitos and Danny Trejo Give Fans 'Five Ways To Cinco' this Holiday

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

To further the fun, Tostitos debuts margarita-inspired flavor: Tostitos Sweet Lime and Sea Salt

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, April 28, 2021

PLANO, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready to Cinco? To help make this year's Cinco de Mayo unforgettable, Tostitos has teamed up with Danny Trejo to launch Tostitos5WaystoCinco.com, a one-stop hub complete with everything needed to create a memorable celebration. Plus, to help take Cinco up a notch, Tostitos has introduced a limited-edition chip: Tostitos Sweet Lime and Sea Salt. This margarita-inspired flavor, available in Tostitos' bite-size rounds, brings a tangy twist to your Cinco spread.

Danny Trejos x Tostitos

Tostitos5WaystoCinco.com offers the essentials for the perfect Cinco de Mayo, including:

  • Recipes: Spice up Cinco de Mayo with authentic recipes using Tostitos chips and dips
  • Drinks: Check out a guide to perfectly paired beverages with Tostitos chips and dips
  • Music: A curated Cinco de Mayo Spotify playlist is here to help hosts liven up their celebrations
  • Games: Get into the Cinco spirit with a fun and family-friendly game of lotera, featuring Danny Trejo
  • Dcor: DIY decorations and tips help you go from zero to Cinco in no time

Fans can enter the Five Ways to Cinco sweepstakes daily for chances to win festive Cinco de Mayo prizes such as Danny Trejo's cookbook, exclusive SCOOPS! -a-rita glasses, Bluetooth speakers and more. Plus, Tostitos will coordinate an at-home virtual fiesta for one randomly selected winner and Danny Trejo to celebrate with friends and family.

"Tostitos has long been a brand rooted in bringing people together be it virtually or in-person making Danny Trejo the perfect partner as he has brought millions of people together as a beloved actor and restaurateur," said Anya Schmidt, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "We're thrilled to team up with him for our Five Ways to Cinco campaign to inspire those special moments of togetherness for our fans and their loved ones, as they may plan to gather in small groups on this festive holiday."

As part of the campaign, Trejo is also featured in an online commercial for Tostitos [here], where he shows his Hollywood take on Five Ways to Cinco. We see Trejo pitching some of his most extreme scenes to date all concluding with Tostitos chips and dips.

Tostitos Sweet Lime and Sea Salt is now available at retailers nationwide at the suggested retail price of $4.29 (11oz.). For more ideas to make your Cinco de Mayo celebration fun and delicious, be sure to scan specially-marked Tostitos Cinco de Mayo packaging or visit Tostitos5WaystoCinco.com. You can also follow Tostitos on social media via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Tostitos
Tostitos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Tostitos Sweet Lime and Sea Salt

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tostitos-and-danny-trejo-give-fans-five-ways-to-cinco-this-holiday-301278763.html

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

