LIONSGATE TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2021 AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, MAY 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif., and VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., and VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the 2021 fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, May 27.

(PRNewsfoto/Lionsgate)

Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2021 financial results at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, May 27. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via https://services.choruscall.com/links/lgf210527xz7jqpLo.html. A full replay will be available starting Thursday evening, May 27, by clicking the same link.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide.

For further information, Investors should contact:
Zaia Lawandow
[email protected]
(310) 255-4921

For Media inquiries, please contact:
Cristina Castaeda
[email protected]
(310) 255-5114

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lionsgate-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-for-fiscal-2021-and-hold-analyst-and-investor-conference-call-after-market-close-on-thursday-may-27-2021-301279025.html

SOURCE Lionsgate

