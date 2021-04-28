SPX FLOW Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Philadelphia Mixing Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SPX FLOW Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Philadelphia Mixing Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Acquisition will combine two of North America's leading mixing solutions providers, expanding sales networks and offering broader capability and expertise for customers

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire mixing solutions provider Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd. from Thunder Basin Corporation, an affiliate of Wind River Holdings, L.P. The all-cash transaction valued at $65 million is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021 and will be paid for with cash on hand.

Upon completion of the transaction, which will combine two of the top mixing equipment brands in North America, SPX FLOW will further bolster its position as an innovative provider of essential products and process solutions that help make the world safer, healthier, and more sustainable. This acquisition is in line with the SPX FLOW's disciplined approach to mergers & acquisitions, which is focused on strategic alignment combined with clear plans for value creation.

Based in Palmyra, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions employs approximately 150 people and generated nearly $50 million in revenue in 2020. The company has more than six decades of industry experience in multi-industry mixing products and service, along with a reputation for world-class innovation, technical support, testing, analysis and field service, which has led to a high-quality revenue base.

The Philadelphia Mixing Solutions team's proven track record of customer focus, technical expertise, quality and on-time delivery closely aligns with our own strategy, culture and growth priorities," said Marc Michael, President and CEO of SPX FLOW. "The combination of these two great mixer businesses will create new opportunities for synergy and growth, while also broadening our portfolio of comprehensive mixing solutions for customers in the chemical, water & wastewater, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and nutrition & health markets."

"Once this transaction is completed, becoming part of a global process solutions leader like SPX FLOW will allow us to expand the solutions we offer to customers, take advantage of greater economies of scale, and provide access to broader global markets, unlocking new growth opportunities for our product lines," said Mark Self, CEO of Philadelphia Mixing Solutions.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance LLC is serving as SPX FLOW's financial advisor, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP as legal counsel. For Thunder Basin Corporation, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. is serving as financial advisor and Hogan Lovells is serving as legal advisor.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.
Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

About Philadelphia Mixing Solutions
Philadelphia Mixing Solutions provides innovative products, technical services and field support to customers around the world. Extensive in-house testing and analysis allows customers to visualize expected results, saving time and material costs. Backed by 65 years of industry experience and with a rich tradition of technology, the company's research and development teams use cutting edge testing and process modeling to create unique mixing solutions to meet individual customer requirements.

Media Contact
Peter Smolowitz
External Communications Manager
[email protected]
704-341-2915

Investor Contact
Scott Gaffner
VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Insights
[email protected]
704-752-4485

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spx-flow-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-philadelphia-mixing-solutions-301278574.html

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)