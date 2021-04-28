OpenText Launches Webroot Business Management Console 6.0

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

OpenText Launches Webroot Business Management Console 6.0

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, April 28, 2021

Modern UI and new features simplify task management, reduce user error and easily optimize security for MSPs and SMBs

WATERLOO, ON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced the release of the new Webroot Business Management Console that offers managed service providers (MSPs) and small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) a more streamlined and intuitive user experience when optimizing, executing and managing key layers of security.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

The new Webroot Business Management Console provides a unified point of management across the Webroot business security portfolio including Webroot Business Endpoint Protection, Webroot DNS Protection and Webroot Security Awareness Training. It has been engineered to provide two offerings catered to the distinct needs of MSPs and SMBs and is fully backwards compatible with the extensive ecosystem of integrations Webroot's Unity API provides and tailored applications or reports already created.

"We designed the new console with the end user in mind, incorporating valuable feedback from customer conversations, testing, and research," said OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub. "The new console demonstrates Webroot's commitment to product innovation and meeting the evolving needs of small and medium sized businesses and managed service providers."

The new Webroot Business Management Console features:

  • A new contemporary design including significant UX improvements for better overview of system status, actionable remediation workflow, and more granular visibility.
  • Greater administrator visibility of policy usage and easier management of site permissions
  • Significant improvements to site navigation, including new site-to-site navigation and important control options such as the ability to delete deactivated sites.
  • Automatic user error prevention blocks users from leaving pages without saving progress or acknowledging exit.
  • Webroot Security Awareness Training now supports the creation of distribution lists and the ability to customize training from the console for varying levels of cybersecurity education.
  • Improvements to Webroot Evasion Shield, including a new patented and proprietary behavioral analysis engine, Webroot Foreign Code Shield, that will be introduced this spring to significantly raise levels of threat detection, protection and prevention once enabled.

"Cybersecurity management is now faster and more intuitive for our staff because of the significant improvements to the Webroot console," said Jerel Howland, CTO, Mytech Partners, a Minnesota and Colorado-based MSP. "It supports us in reaching our goal of delivering the best IT experience in North America and making cybersecurity and IT easy for the SMBs we serve."

This launch follows recent accolades for Webroot's data security solutions, both business and consumer, from US News & World Report, PCMag and leading channel publication CRN. Additionally, Webroot SecureAnywhere Endpoint Protection has achieved a AAA rating in the most recent Small Business Endpoint Protection report by SE Labs, demonstrating the effectiveness of the solution in detecting and protecting against cyber threats in real-time.

To learn more about the Webroot Business Management Console, visit the Webroot Community.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright 2021 Open Text. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by Open Text. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-launches-webroot-business-management-console-6-0--301278938.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)