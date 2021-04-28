The Q India Appoints Simran Hoon as CEO

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Q India Appoints Simran Hoon as CEO

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, April 28, 2021

Ad Sales Veteran Brings Two Decades of Experience Delivering Millions in Revenue Growth For India's Top Media Brands

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media Inc.(TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India, has appointed Ms. Simran Hoon as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of QYOU Media's subsidiary The Q India. Ms. Hoon, who will be Mumbai based, has held leadership roles in advertising sales for over two decades driving massive and sustained revenue growth for major media companies including Viacom, Zee, Disney/Star and Sony. In addition, throughout her distinguished career she has gained recognition for "out-of-the-box" campaigns that have driven revenue across TV, Digital and online platforms.

The Q india (CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.)

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media commented, "It is difficult to put into words our excitement over having a new operating partner like Simran Hoon join our team. She is a true legend of ad sales and creative revenue generating initiatives in India. It is a testament to the growth trajectory that The Q India is experiencing that enables us to attract a leader and visionary like Simran. While she obviously will help us drive greater sales momentum across all distribution segments, she will also contribute her vast experience and acumen in creating some of India's most well known and lasting media brands. This is a huge step forward for us as a company and we are thrilled to welcome Simran to our team".

Simran Hoon began her TV sales career with Sony Television Networks in 1995. She quickly rose up the ranks serving in leadership ad sales roles at ZEE and Star (Disney) thereafter. Her most prestigious accomplishment was being a founding member of one of the most successful TV channels in India from the Viacom 18 stable - Colors - where she is credited with growing numbers exponentially by 6X during her tenure with the group. Under her leadership, Colors grew to become the leader in revenue across all Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC). She maintains unparalleled relationships with top brands and agencies across India and has championed going beyond the traditional "30 second spot sale" to drive integrated campaigns across all platforms while opening up new revenue streams.

Simran Hoon, incoming Chief Executive Officer of QYOU Media India Pvt Ltd. added, "I could not be more excited at this moment to help lead The Q India forward in its mission to become the leading media brand in India serving the Young India audience. Curt, Sunder, Krishna and their amazing team have done an incredible job in building the foundation of a major media business. I am now tasked with helping and guiding them towards taking it to the next level and my confidence and drive to succeed in this mission is beyond anything I have ever felt. While India is experiencing incredible hardship right now, we will grow as a company and brand looking to embrace these challenges by providing hope, perseverance, promise for better things...and some great relief and entertainment to our growing fan base. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity".

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become India's fastest growing youth entertainment brand reaching 48.07 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in April 2021. With a growing library of over 1000 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 710 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-q-india-appoints-simran-hoon-as-ceo-301278806.html

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)