Lightwave Logic to Host One-On-One Meetings at the Oppenheimer 6th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 28, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management will attend the Oppenheimer 6th Annual Emerging Growth Conference taking place virtually May 11-12, 2021.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lightwave Logic, Inc.)

Lightwave Logic management, led by Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of the event.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Lightwave Logic Investor Relations or your Oppenheimer representative.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-385-6449
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightwave-logic-to-host-one-on-one-meetings-at-the-oppenheimer-6th-annual-emerging-growth-conference-301278896.html

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

