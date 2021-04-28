Jinko Solar wins the 7th All Quality Matters Award from TÜV Rheinland for its N-type Mono Modules

SHANGRAO, China, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has won the 7th All Quality Matters Award for Green Module Efficiency at the Solar Congress 2021 held by TV Rheinland. This award recognizes the high-efficiency performance of JinkoSolar's N-type monocrystalline bifacial and N-type monocrystalline mono-facial Tiger modules, and marks another milestone achievement after the Company's previous win for TV Rheinland's PV Module Energy Yield Simulation Awards for both the Mono Group and Poly Group.

Organized by TV Rheinland since 2015, the Solar Congress 2021 is an authoritative event for the global PV industry focused on the development and progress of the solar industry in global markets. According to the selection criteria, the Green Module Efficiency Award is mainly evaluated in two categories -- green product and module efficiency. JinkoSolar's Tiger N-type modules use a proprietary TOPCon cell technology and new-generation welding and encapsulation technology to significantly improve module efficiency. These achievements reflect JinkoSolar's cutting-edge technology and demonstrates the commitment towards sustainable development and energy transformation for the global green energy sector.

Dr. Hao Jin, Chief Technology Officer of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented, "JinkoSolar has been actively promoting industry development and transformation through continuous innovation and R&D, and by providing more diversified product choices and application scenarios. As a leader in the global PV industry, we have the responsibility of transforming the energy sector and raising industry standards through product iterations that increase reliability, module performance and flexibility for our global clients. As part of the "14th Five-Year Plan", we will continue to strive for technology innovation, promote clean and low-carbon energy, and actively participate in the energy revolution for a carbon-neutral future."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 23 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of December 31, 2020.

