The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Launches a New Index - TA-Dual Listing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Launches a New Index - TA-Dual Listing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

TASE also Upgrades the 'Insurance Shares and Convertibles' Index

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) announced today the launch of a new index - TA-Dual Listing and the upgrading of the "Insurance Shares and Convertibles" Index to include insurance sector shares from the Tamar Universe and serve as a real-time index for index-tracking products, with a weight cap of 20% per share in the index.

New Index - TA-Dual Listing - The Appeal of Trading in Dual Listed Shares

For more than two decades, TASE has been dedicating significant efforts to encouraging Israeli companies that chose to be listed overseas to also list their shares on TASE. Dual listed companies enjoy regulatory exemptions, both as regarding listing requirements and the reporting of corporate events. They also enjoy a dedicated fast-track entrance to TASE's indices (a track that was later expanded to include companies performing an IPO).

Most dual listed shares are listed in New York and the parallel trading in Israel expands their weekly trading to 6 days and stretches their trading hours from 9 am to 11 pm (10 pm on Israeli standard time) on Mondays through Thursdays. The market cap of the dual listed shares that are included in the Tamar Universe (the scope of shares that qualify for inclusion in the indices) is close to NIS 280 billion, with a free float rate of more than 80%. Of the 44 Israeli oriented dual listed shares included in the Tamar Universe - 26 shares are included in TA-125, of which 12 are included in TA-35 and 11 are included in TA-SME60, allowing for a particularly diverse composition of the Index.

An index that comprises dual listed shares will underscore TASE's pivotal role as a hub for Israeli companies listed overseas that have not yet listed on TASE. Furthermore, the high tradability of dual listed companies is an attractive feature for investors, which value liquidity. It should be noted that the trading on TASE represents 32% of total trading on TASE and overseas. Dual listed shares enjoy exposure to both Israeli and foreign investors as well as a broader analytical coverage, as international companies operating in multiple markets globally.

In view of the aforesaid, TASE has decided to launch the TA-Dual Listing Index that will comprise the dual listed shares from the Tamar Universe. Weight limit in index - 5% per share.

Presented below are the characteristics of the index, based on the simulation performed on March 18, 2021 (see Appendix A):

  1. Number of shares in the index - 44
  2. Market cap - NIS 270 billion
  3. Free float value - NIS 219 billion
  4. Overlap with the TA-Global BlueTech Index, the dominant sectors of the index are Technology and Biomed, with a combined weight of 85%.
  5. Composition of the index, by market cap indices:
    a. Shares included in TA-35 - 12
    b. Shares included in TA-90 - 14
    c. Shares included in TA-SME60 - 11
    d. Shares included in TA-Growth - 7

TA-Dual Listing index will be launched on June 6, 2021 (on the Monthly Rebalance Date in June).

Upgraded Index: TA-Insurance - In Response to the Demand for a Dedicated Insurance Index

The "Insurance Shares and Convertibles" Index (an end-of-day index) was launched in January 1984 as a benchmark index that comprises shares, convertible bonds and warrants. In November 2007, KSM launched an ETN on the index (which was converted into an ETF in November 2018 under Amendment 28 of the Securities Authority). The total AUM in the ETF is NIS 265 million, however this index is not suitable for index-tracking products. For example, the methodology of the index allows the inclusion of new convertible securities of insurance companies ("new generation" equity indices include shares only). Additionally, the index does not contain mechanisms that are necessary for the tracking of the index, such as IANS (Index Adjusted Number of Shares), reflection of the free float rate of the security's weight in the index, and solid principles for the joining of and removal from the index, which are essential for product issuer and tracking products.

Insurance is one of the principal sectors of the Israeli economy, with significant presence on TASE. Israeli insurance companies have been attracting growing interest from investors, with several material investments being secured, including growing interest by Insuretech investors. Unlike the TA Insurance-Plus Index, which also includes shares of companies from the extended Finance Sector (insurance shares represent 60% of the index), TA-Insurance is exclusively comprised of shares of insurance companies and is expected to draw high demand from both institutional investors, which are often bound by regulatory restrictions that prohibit their direct exposure to insurance shares at the desired scope, and from the retail investors, which will be able to enjoy exposure to investment products on an index that is dedicated to the local insurance companies.

Accordingly, TASE has decided to upgrade the old-standing "Insurance Shares and Convertibles" Index, applying the end-of-day principles, into another real-time index of the Tamar Universe, renaming it "TA-Insurance" - Simulation of the index, as performed on March 18, 2021 (see Appendix B):

The index will comprise insurance sector shares that are included in the Tamar Universe, with a weight cap of 20% per share in the index, and will be governed by the methodology that applies to Tamar Universe indices.

TA-Insurance index will be launched on June 6, 2021 (on the Monthly Rebalance Date in June).

The record date for determining the composition of the two aforesaid indices will be the end of trading on May 13, 2021 (Record Date for the June Rebalance).

Appendix A

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

TA-Dual (effective for March 18, 2021)

="nowrap" class="prngen5">

Share

="nowrap" class="prngen5">

Weight

="nowrap" class="prngen6">

Market cap in NIS
millions

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Teva

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

5.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

40,483

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Perrigo

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

5.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

18,499

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

OPKO Health

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

5.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

10,396

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Nice

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

5.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

47,432

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Ormat Techno

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

5.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

14,706

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

LivePerson

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

5.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

12,396

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Elbit Systems

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

5.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

20,230

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Tower

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

5.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

10,431

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Nova

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

5.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

7,873

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

ICL

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

5.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

25,000

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Energean

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

4.66%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

7,062

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Formula Systems

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

4.01%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

4,553

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Camtek

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

3.86%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

4,392

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Sapiens

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

3.84%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

5,821

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

AudioCodes

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

2.79%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

3,169

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Kenon

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

2.72%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

5,501

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Compugen

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

2.63%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

2,394

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Partner

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

2.56%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

2,910

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Allot

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

2.04%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

1,852

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

RADA

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

1.99%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

2,027

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Gilat

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

1.99%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

2,262

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Magic

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

1.81%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

2,737

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

BATM

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

1.74%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

1,975

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Foresight

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

1.65%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

1,510

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Perion Network

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

1.53%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

1,735

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

PowerFleet

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

1.13%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

1,028

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Itamar

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

1.11%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

1,262

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Oramed Pharm

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.93%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

843

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Ellomay

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.85%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

1,312

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Lineage Therapeutics

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.83%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

944

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Kamada

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.81%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

921

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Evogene

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.69%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

692

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Enlivex

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.57%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

805

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Pluristem

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.49%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

543

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Protalix

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.47%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

742

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

BioLine

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.46%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

430

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Willi-Food International

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.41%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

1,059

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

BiomX

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.38%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

574

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Meatech

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.32%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

418

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Purple Biotech

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.29%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

267

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

BrainsWay

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.28%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

481

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

TAT Techno

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.08%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

166

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

My Size

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

0.04%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

39

="nowrap" class="prngen5">

Optibase

="nowrap" class="prngen14">

0.04%

="nowrap" class="prngen15">

196

="nowrap" class="prngen11">
="nowrap" class="prngen14">

100%

="nowrap" class="prngen15">

270,070

No.

Security no.

1

629014

2

1130699

3

1129543

4

273011

5

1134402

6

1123017

7

1081124

8

1082379

9

1084557

10

281014

11

1155290

12

256016

13

1095264

14

1087659

15

1082965

16

1134139

17

1085208

18

1083484

19

1099654

20

1082650

21

1082510

22

1082312

23

1158823

24

199018

25

1095819

26

1160829

27

1102458

28

1141324

29

1082635

30

1136365

31

1094119

32

1105055

33

1158997

34

1121730

35

1120609

36

1101518

37

1082858

38

1162734

39

1080720

40

765016

41

1100718

42

1082726

43

1094168

44

1135516




Appendix B

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

TA-Insurance (effective for March 18, 2021)

="nowrap" class="prngen5">

Security no.

="nowrap" class="prngen5">

Share

="nowrap" class="prngen5">

Weight

="nowrap" class="prngen6">

Market cap in NIS
millions

="nowrap" class="prngen16">

767012

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

The Phoenix

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

20.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

6,748

="nowrap" class="prngen16">

585018

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Harel Investments

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

20.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

6,815

="nowrap" class="prngen16">

224014

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Clal Insurance Business

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

20.00%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

3,710

="nowrap" class="prngen16">

566018

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Menora Miv. Hold.

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

16.77%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

4,367

="nowrap" class="prngen16">

1081165

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

Migdal Insurance

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

12.19%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

4,081

="nowrap" class="prngen16">

1129501

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

IDI Insurance

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

8.60%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

1,680

="nowrap" class="prngen16">

1173228

="nowrap" class="prngen9">

weSure Global Tech

="nowrap" class="prngen10">

1.35%

="nowrap" class="prngen11">

452

="nowrap" class="prnsbt1 prnsbr1 prnvab prnsbbs prntar prnpl6 prnsbl1 prnpr14">

209015

="nowrap" class="prngen5">

Ayalon

="nowrap" class="prngen14">

1.10%

="nowrap" class="prngen15">

367

="nowrap" class="prngen16">
="nowrap" class="prngen11">
="nowrap" class="prngen14">

100%

="nowrap" class="prngen15">

28,220

No.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8


Contact:
Orna Goren
Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit
Tel: +972-76-816-0405
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tel-aviv-stock-exchange-launches-a-new-index---ta-dual-listing-301278793.html

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)