RealNetworks to Release First Quarter 2021 Results on May 12th

SEATTLE, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, announced today it will report financial results for its 2021 first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 13718557.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under Events & Presentations at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks

Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes SAFR, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video, Kontxt, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis, and leveraging its digital media expertise, a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

RealNetworks is a registered trademark of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.



