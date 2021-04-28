The stock of Methanex (NAS:MEOH, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $39.31 per share and the market cap of $3 billion, Methanex stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Methanex is shown in the chart below.

Because Methanex is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Methanex has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27, which is worse than 75% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The overall financial strength of Methanex is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Methanex is poor. This is the debt and cash of Methanex over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Methanex has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2.6 billion and loss of $2.14 a share. Its operating margin of -2.28% worse than 88% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Methanex's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Methanex over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Methanex is -0.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -21.7%, which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in Chemicals industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Methanex's ROIC is -0.93 while its WACC came in at 10.53. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Methanex is shown below:

