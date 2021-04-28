PLDT Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission





PLDT Inc. (PLDT) (PSE: TEL) (NYSE: PHI) announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2020 with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









The document has been posted at the PLDT website at:









http%3A%2F%2Fpldt.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fannual-and-sustainability-reports%23USSEC









Shareholders of PLDT may receive hard copies of the Annual Report free of charge, upon request.









