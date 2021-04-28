Logo
Galvanize Appoints Ricky Hamilton as New Chief Executive Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



Galvanize one of the nations leading providers of software engineering and data science training has announced the appointment of Ricky Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer. The news comes as parent company Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) reports its career learning revenue grew 191% year-over-year in the third+fiscal+quarter, which ended on March 31, 2021.



Mr. Hamilton brings a wealth of experience and energy to his new role. Prior to being named CEO, he served as Executive Vice President of Revenue Operations and as Chief of Staff to former Galvanize CEO Harsh Patel. Throughout his tenure at Galvanize, Mr. Hamilton has successfully led and contributed to a variety of strategic, revenue-generating, and cultural initiatives, including the acquisition of Hack Reactor in 2018, the evolution of the companys industry-leading Income+Share+Agreement (ISA) structure, a landmark scholarship+initiative, and Galvanizes acquisition by Stride, Inc. in January 2020.



Galvanize is a part of Strides growing portfolio of career learning brands and programs that target a variety of fields including IT and healthcare for students of all ages.



Rickys professional experiences underscore his business philosophy and motivate him to make Galvanize an even greater success, said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, Strides President of Career Learning Solutions. His passion for leveling the playing field for access to high-quality education will continue to drive the company forward, as Galvanize connects working professionals with tech careers and helps companies find the right tech talent.



Prior to joining Galvanize, Mr. Hamilton worked at global management company McKinsey & Company, where he helped Fortune 500 companies tackle their largest organizational challenges. Working across a breadth of industries including insurance, technology, telecommunications, and manufacturing, as well as the public sector, Mr. Hamilton enjoyed partnering with his clients to implement operational best practices for long-term results.



Im honored to take on this role at Galvanize, and Im proud of everything weve done to build an incredible community thats united by our shared devotion to lifelong learning, said Hamilton. I look forward to building on Galvanizes legacy of transforming career paths and companies, and to supporting our growing community of educators, students, alumni, clients, entrepreneurs, and staff.



Mr. Hamilton earned a bachelors degree in Industrial and Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan, where he gained an early appreciation for the power of coding and data science.



For more information about Galvanize, visit www.galvanize.com.



About Galvanize



Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps, that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Galvanize is a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005688/en/

