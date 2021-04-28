Virco Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended January 31, 2021

Company generates modest operating income despite 21% decline in revenue due to COVID-19;

Management avoided layoffs during pandemic and looks forward to recovery;

YTD Fiscal 2022 Shipments + order backlog at sixteen-year high as schools move toward re-opening.



TORRANCE, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virco Mfg. Corporation ( VIRC) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2021, in the following press release to shareholders and customers:

A full year of pandemic-related school closures resulted in lower revenues for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2021. For the quarter, which includes the seasonally slow months of November, December and January, net sales totaled $18,301,000 compared to $27,148,000 in the prior year, a decline of 33%. Due to our aggressive cost controls, especially in sales, administration, and general activities, operating results for the fourth quarter improved 18% from a loss of ($7,036,000) in the prior year to a loss of ($5,778,000) in the most recent fourth quarter.

Full year net sales declined 21% to $152,795,000 from $193,001,000. Aggressive variable cost controls enacted at the beginning of the pandemic crisis resulted in operating income of $735,000 compared to $5,915,000 in the prior year. Inclusive of pension expense, interest, and taxes, the Company incurred a net loss of ($2,232,000) for the year compared to net income of $2,382,000 in the prior year.

Key balance sheet metrics improved over the course of the year, reflecting diligent cost controls while exercising precise execution matching revenue opportunities within the downturn made possible by the Companys U.S. factories and short supply chain. Inventories and related bank borrowings under the Companys seasonal credit facility were both lower at year end compared to the prior year. Shareholder equity was almost unchanged at $54,187,000 compared to $54,818,000 the prior year.

Here are the numbers:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 1/31/2021 1/31/2020 1/31/2021 1/31/2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 18,301 $ 27,148 $ 152,795 $ 193,001 Cost of sales 13,759 20,141 97,870 121,326 Gross profit 4,542 7,007 54,925 71,675 Selling, general administrative & other expense 10,320 14,043 54,190 65,760 Operating (loss) income (5,778 ) (7,036 ) 735 5,915 Pension expense 547 162 2,173 726 Interest expense, net 221 252 1,538 2,462 (Loss) income before income taxes (6,546 ) (7,450 ) (2,976 ) 2,727 Income tax (benefit) expense (979 ) (3,140 ) (744 ) 345 Net (loss) income $ (5,567 ) $ (4,310 ) $ (2,232 ) $ 2,382 Net (loss) income per share - basic (a) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.15 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic (a) 15,824 15,654 15,759 15,590 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 15,824 15,654 15,759 15,694 (a) Net loss per share was calculated based on basic shares outstanding due to the anti-dilutive effect on the inclusion of common stock equivalent shares. 1/31/2021 1/31/2020 Current assets $ 50,967 $ 58,342 Non-current assets 74,069 80,650 Current liabilities 22,106 25,118 Non-current liabilities 48,743 59,056 Stockholders' equity 54,187 54,818

As described in prior press releases during the pandemic, school closures were an unprecedented policy response to COVID-19 with no guidelines for students, schools, families, or suppliers to follow. At no time in the countrys historynot for either of the World Wars, the Spanish Flu of 1918-1919, the Great Depression, the Hong Kong Flu of 1968, or the Great Recessionhad public schools been closed en masse due to government order. Despite this, and reflecting the truly diverse nature of the pandemic in different regions at different timescales, deliveries of school furniture did continue throughout the year although at significantly reduced levels.

One of the clearest lessons from the pandemic was the crucial importance of in-person, on-campus education, especially for disadvantaged students or those with learning disabilities. School closures provided an unintended referendum on the vital role played by public and private schools in all aspects of social and economic health, perhaps in a way that only a shock of such magnitude can provide.

As a result, many state and local governments are now directing substantial additional funds towards re-opening and provisioning of public schools. Some of these funds are time-lagged and extend out to 2025; others are being spent or invested right now. Reflecting this new interest in funding education, the Companys indicator of forward business activity (actual YTD shipments + the unshipped backlog) is at a sixteen-year high in fiscal 2022.

As always, management cautions against using this positive early-season metric as guidance. Especially coming out of the unprecedented and unpredictable circumstances of the pandemic, many things in the market for school furniture might change between now and year-end. Nonetheless, management is encouraged by the robustness of current trends. Management also believes that given the concurrent challenges of global supply chain interruptions, raw material shortages and cost increases, and ongoing tariff impacts, the Companys vertical business model positions it to operate efficiently in such an environment.

Reflecting on the years results and the prospects for nationwide school re-opening, Virco Chairman and CEO Robert Virtue said: In my many years at Virco serving the public school market, Ive never experienced anything quite as challenging as what weve just been through. At times our stubborn insistence on maintaining our U.S. factories might have been seen as old-fashioned, but last year we believe it delivered better control of finances, inventories, and customer support than any other alternative. We appreciate the positive role well be able to play in this crucial year of recovery, and we thank our shareholders for their loyalty, understanding, and support.

Virco President Doug Virtue thanked the Companys employees: There was a great deal of uncertainty in March 2020, when lockdowns were first announced and schools emptied out. Nevertheless, our diverse portfolio of direct school customers located in all 50 states and in foreign countries has managed to buffer the impact on revenues, and our outstanding workforce came togetherremotely in many instancesto control variable expenses and deliver an operating profit despite a 21% reduction in revenue. We kept our factories open, paid all of our bills on time, didnt borrow to finance our losses and reduced overall borrowings, while avoiding layoffs and keeping our facilities safer overall than the communities where theyre located.

Im proud and humbled by the performance of our employees during the pandemic. Forty percent of our employees have more than 20 years of service with the company. The trust and support theyve built together was severely tested last year but it proved equal to the challenge. It will be especially rewarding to turn that strength toward the positive aspects of re-opening.

