Tribeca Festival™ Convenes Marketing Leaders at Tribeca X to Chart Industry's Path Forward at First Major In-Person Event





Tribeca Festival announced today that Tribeca X, in partnership with Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), will convene leading voices in advertising and entertainment on June 18th in New York at the industrys first in-person event as part of Tribeca Festivals 20th anniversary. To lead the conversation at this critical moment of rapid change, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Roku CEO Anthony Wood will each lead a fireside chat and Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard will return as a headliner.









Over the last year, marketers and filmmakers have collaborated virtually to use their influence to lead and inspire through the pandemic, economic challenge, and social change. Now, marketers and filmmakers are being called upon to help revive the economy, navigate technological transformation, and rebuild with purpose and inclusion. Tribeca Xs day-long program will continue the tradition of celebrating breakthrough work from filmmakers and creators at the intersection of entertainment and advertising.









This summer, Tribeca X will be a hub for talented creators, entertainment and advertising industry leaders to reconnect and share in the power and importance of brand storytelling, said Paula Weinstein, Chief Content Officer of Tribeca Enterprises. We are excited to welcome such a wonderful list of leaders as we celebrate the grand re-opening of NYC and bring community and entertainment to all five boroughs









Tribeca X will feature panels, fireside chats, and breakout sessions examining the path forward for new technology, new storytelling, and new ideas. The Tribeca X Award, which celebrates the best brand and filmmaker collaborations across four categories: feature film, short film, episodic and immersive, will be presented during the Festival.









As Americas #1 TV streaming platform, Roku is a leader in creating advertiser experiences and storytelling built for TV streaming," said Chris Bruss, Head of Roku Brand Studio. Were thrilled to convene the industry in-person at this critical moment when the shift to TV streaming can amplify creators voices and help brands speak with purpose and creativity.









Recently, Tribeca announced plans for its 20th anniversary celebration to bring live entertainment to outdoor spaces across New York Citys five boroughs from June 9-20 as part of the re-opening of New York. The event will be the first in-person festival in North America. Founded in the wake of 9/11 to bring communities back together, Tribeca continues its mission to bring together creative minds to collaborate on purposeful work.









Tribeca Festival is working in concert with the New York State Department of Health to ensure all public gatherings are in full compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.









Tribeca X is an invite only event.









For more information about Tribeca X visit: https%3A%2F%2Ftribecafilm.com%2Ffestival%2Ftribecax2021









Interested attendees should visit:









https%3A%2F%2Fdocs.google.com%2Fforms%2Fd%2Fe%2F1FAIpQLScTXqbxq4KX8eusS7gBu0hc0PpfaGybW8C2Tx5UOmHpI1taMQ%2Fviewform









About the Tribeca Festival









The Tribeca Festival, presented by AT&T, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, VR, gaming, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices; discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators; curates innovative experiences; and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances. The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Tribeca will celebrate its 20th year June 9 20, 2021. www.tribecafilm.com%2Ffestival









In 2019, James Murdochs Lupa Systems, a private investment company with locations in New York and Mumbai, bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.









