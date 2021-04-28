SRAX to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on May 17th, 2021





SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its Q1 2021 results on May 17th, 2021.









Conference Call:









SRAX's Founder and CEO Christopher Miglino and CFO Michael Malone will provide an operational and financial summary of Q1 on a video call, with a live question and answer session, on May 17th, 2021 at 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET.









To register for the live webcast and view the presentation, please sign up here: https%3A%2F%2FQ12021earningscall.mysequire.com









To access the conference by phone:









Dial US +1 669-900-6833





Webinar ID: 959-8207-6042





Passcode: 288501









The webcast will be available on srax.com for at least 90 days.









About SRAX









SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAXs technology unlocks data for brands in the CPG, investor relations, and lifestyle verticals. Through its various platforms, SRAX is monetizing its data sets and growing multiple recurring revenue streams. BIGtoken is a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. The platform also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. Sequire is a premier platform for investor intelligence and communication. Through Sequire, public companies can track their investors behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX and its verticals, visit srax.com.









Safe Harbor Statement









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of SRAX and are difficult to predict. SRAX undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005323/en/