GATX Corporation Appoints Kim Nero as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Relations Officer

CHICAGO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (:GATX) today announced the appointment of Kim Nero as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Relations Officer, effective May 3. In this role, Ms. Nero will oversee GATXs global human resources organization. She succeeds James (Jim) M. Conniff, who is retiring after a successful 40-year career with GATX.



Kim is a dynamic, strategic, results-oriented leader who brings a wealth of experience in cultural transformation, employee development, talent acquisition and management, and employee relations, said Brian A. Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer of GATX. I am confident she will advance our talent strategies to build upon GATXs strong culture and will be an excellent addition to our executive leadership team.

Mr. Kenney continued, Jim has been an outstanding partner and professional, and he departs GATX having cemented a lasting legacy for our organization. We thank Jim for his many contributions, including modernizing and elevating GATXs HR function, and for the influence hes had on making GATX an employer of choice. We wish him the best of luck in his well-deserved retirement.

Ms. Nero joins GATX from Ferrara Candy Company, where she served as Vice President, Human Resources. She has also held human resources leadership roles with Discover Financial Services, EVRAZ North America and Eli Lilly. Ms. Nero earned her Master of Business Administration from George Washington University and her Bachelor of Science in Communications and Business Management from Cornell University. She is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR).

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE

Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Shari Hellerman

Director, Investor Relations

GATX Corporation

312-621-4285

[email protected]

Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.