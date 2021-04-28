Logo
SOS, GOEV & KDMN Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

SOS Limited (: SOS)
Class Period: July 22, 2020 - February 25, 2021
Deadline: May 31, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/sos
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (2) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (3) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Canoo Inc. ( GOEV)
Class Period: August 18, 2020 - March 29, 2021
Deadline: June 1, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/goev
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) Canoo would de-emphasize its engineering services business; (3) contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai; and (4) as a result, Defendants statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. ( KDMN)
Class Period: October 1, 2020 - March 10, 2021
Deadline: June 2, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/kdmn
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Belumosudil NDA was incomplete and/or deficient; (2) the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission; (3) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (4) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the PDUFA target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

