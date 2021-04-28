Neovasc Provides Reducer Reimbursement Progress Update

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (Neovasc or the Company) (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) today announced progress towards its value creation strategy of expanding global reimbursement for the Neovasc Reducer (Reducer).



Expanding reimbursement for the Reducer is a key component of Neovascs strategy to create shareholder value. In many markets around the world, access to reimbursement is a critical step towards driving market adoption. As each market has its own reimbursement dynamics, a broad-based reimbursement approach is necessary to support long-term growth potential of therapies, including Reducer.

While obtaining reimbursement in any market is not guaranteed, we believe it is prudent to provide an update on the Companys progress in select markets. Expanding the number of countries with adequate reimbursement for Reducer will be beneficial towards our value creation strategy aimed at driving physician adoption and revenue growth, stated Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Neovasc.

Neovasc supports the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technologies (MCIT) executive order that is currently under review in the United States by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). MCIT, if enacted in its current form, will provide a pathway for incremental reimbursement for technologies designated as Breakthrough Medical Devices by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) upon FDA approval. The Reducer is recognized as a Breakthrough Device by FDA. The Company has previously disclosed that it intends to conduct an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study on the Reducer in order to obtain FDA approval for the Reducer.

The Company has worked with the American Medical Association to establish a new Category III CPT code to report the transcatheter implantation of a coronary sinus reduction device which will be effective July 1, 2021. Additionally, Neovasc has worked with CMS over the course of the last several months to create a new ICD-10 procedural code for Reducer and new ICD-10 diagnosis codes for refractory angina that are currently under review by CMS.

In the United Kingdom, the Company recently participated in the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Interventional Procedures Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting and anticipates continuing discussions with NICE as they develop guidance for Reducer therapy in the U.K. The Company expects NICE to issue a consultation document in the coming months that will be eligible for public comment. Final NICE guidance is anticipated as early as the second half of 2021, although NICE will ultimately determine timing of its communication. Neovasc was pleased to be invited to the IPAC committee to participate in the draft guidance development for Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. NICE is recognized globally as a leading organization in evaluating utility and cost-effectiveness of new therapies.

In France, the Company submitted its reimbursement dossier to the National Authority for Health (HAS) earlier this year. The Company performed the first Reducer implants in France late in 2020 and has subsequently performed additional Reducer implants this year in order to gain initial experience in the country prior to establishing reimbursement. If the Company can obtain adequate reimbursement in France, Neovasc intends to hire a direct sales force to support expansion in that market.

In Germany, as previously disclosed, the Company has been granted NUB Status 1 for Reducer for 2021. Additionally, with the support of the German Cardiac Society, the company has recently applied a negotiable supplementary payment (ZE). If the Company is successful in achieving ZE payment, all hospitals in Germany will be able to negotiate incremental payment for Reducer.

Bill Little, Chief Operating Officer of Neovasc, commented, Were pleased with our progress towards expanding global reimbursement for Reducer. In many markets, obtaining adequate reimbursement is a critical step towards making Reducer available to patients that suffer from the debilitating symptoms of refractory angina. Expanding reimbursement and driving market access is a complex process and there are no guarantees of success in any market, but were making real progress, and we look forward to continuing our work with reimbursement authorities worldwide.

The Company continues its reimbursement efforts in other markets and will provide updates as noteworthy information becomes available. While progress has been encouraging, there is no certainty that any of the reimbursement strategies discussed above will ultimately be successful.

About Reducer

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing. The Reducer provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and is completed in approximately 20 minutes.

While the Reducer is not approved for commercial use in the United States, the FDA granted Breakthrough Device designation to the Reducer in October 2018. This designation is granted by the FDA in order to expedite the development and review of a device that demonstrates compelling potential to provide a more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases. In addition, there must be no FDA approved treatments presently available, or the technology must offer significant advantages over existing approved alternatives.

Refractory angina, resulting in continued symptoms despite maximal medical therapy and without revascularization options, is estimated to affect 600,000 to 1.8 million Americans, with 50,000 to 100,000 new cases per year.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

