AmpliTech Group Well Positioned to Deliver Amid Global Acceleration of Satellite Launches

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOHEMIA, N.Y., April 28, 2021

BOHEMIA, N.Y., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) (NASDAQ: AMPGW) (the "Company"), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for 5G/6G Communications, Commercial, SATCOM, Space, Defense, and Military markets.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, 5G, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. (PRNewsfoto/AmpliTech Group, Inc.)

"AmpliTech manufactures a suite of Low Noise Amplifiers primed to offer companies superior communication solutions."

AmpliTech has enjoyed the advantage of manufacturing some of the highest performing and most reliable low noise amplifiers available for players in the SATCOM space. As the race to launch Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) accelerates, the need for low noise, low power dissipating, and highly reliable amplifiers grows to be absolutely essential for organizations preparing to launch satellites in coming cycles. Marketwatch reports that the global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) market will reach 30.6 Billion US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 through 2025.

This week Bloomberg reported that SpaceX moved closer to obtaining FCC approval to launch Starlink satellites at a lower orbit to achieve higher service performance. Starlink alone plans to launch up to 42,000 satellites by mid-2027. CNBC reported last week that Amazon will also be looking to commence 9 missions to launch 3,236 satellites in LEO in the near future. LEO and MEO satellite launches aim to increase global connectivity among billions of IoT devices, improve network speed constraints, democratize internet access, and connect people as well as devices in a way never before attainable. It is crucial to ensure mission success by limiting SATCOM component vendors to best-in-breed solutions.

AmpliTech manufactures a suite of Ku, Ka, and X band Low Noise Amplifiers primed to offer companies superior communication solutions. The Ka band LNA operating at 26.5-40 GHZ is preferred for usage in SATCOM devices. AmpliTech's Ka band LNA features the lowest noise figures in the industry (80K @ room temperature), wide bandwidth, and reduced size wavelength leading to powerful, size efficient devices. This promises high throughput, low interference connectivity for optimal network flow. Superior product design, painstaking quality control, and an aggressive growth strategy has enabled AmpliTech to achieve unparalleled product specifications to push the needle on satellite deployment.

AmpliTech recently secured a $23 million capital raise that will be allocated towards a long-term growth strategy geared towards cementing themselves as a top facilitator of 5G/6G, Commercial, SATCOM, Space, Defense, and Military innovation.

CEO Fawad Maqbool states, "Recent events have proved that the state of the SATCOM industry is at an inflection point for hyper growth. The journey is just beginning and AmpliTech is fortunate to be in a position to push the envelope on satellite technology adoption."

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.
AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented to us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Website: http://www.AmpliTechinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmpliTechAMPG
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amplitechampg/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmpliTechInc

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplitech-group-well-positioned-to-deliver-amid-global-acceleration-of-satellite-launches-301279199.html

SOURCE AmpliTech Group, Inc.

