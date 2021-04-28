Logo
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, L Brands Inc, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, L Brands Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Tapestry Inc, sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC owns 380 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moloney+securities+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,197 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,108 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 55,668 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 34,484 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.09%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,077 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.57%
New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 94,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 149,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $571.754000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 117,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.448900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 64,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2402.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 111,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 565.25%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 57,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: L Brands Inc (LB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 622.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 81,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 307.74%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 40,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 551.29%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 113,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 337.55%. The purchase prices were between $93.07 and $105.87, with an estimated average price of $100.17. The stock is now traded at around $110.998100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 33,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Sold Out: (CBND)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.98.

Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.

Reduced: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 86.79%. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $78.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 4,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 46.39%. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 20,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 30.23%. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $321.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 12,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 57.11%. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 14,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 39.59%. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 41,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 40.19%. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $182.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 11,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.



