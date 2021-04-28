Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, L Brands Inc, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

Investment company Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, L Brands Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Tapestry Inc, sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC owns 380 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,197 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,108 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 55,668 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 34,484 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,077 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.57%

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 94,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 149,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $571.754000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 117,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.448900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 64,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2402.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 111,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 565.25%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 57,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 622.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 81,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 307.74%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 40,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 551.29%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 113,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 337.55%. The purchase prices were between $93.07 and $105.87, with an estimated average price of $100.17. The stock is now traded at around $110.998100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 33,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.98.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 86.79%. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $78.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 4,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 46.39%. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 20,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 30.23%. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $321.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 12,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 57.11%. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 14,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 39.59%. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 41,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 40.19%. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $182.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 11,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.