Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, L Brands Inc, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

- New Purchases: TPR, IVZ, SIVB, IYE, VIAC, VTV, IJJ, DISCA, IJT, DCT, FXG, QSR, ABCL, ITW, OLED, MUSA, LECO, EXPO, GRMN, SSD, SBSI, WABC, ABB, NWBI, KMF, ORCL, SH, DON, PFF, RWM, MINT, VOT, VBK, SMH, VYM, COP, ORI, CDW, ENPH, PLTR, KMI, AEP, KMX, LAZ, SPMD, SOXX, RCL, SYY, JQUA, RKDA, FXO, JNCE, FDL, DOCU, PPD, PACE, CVAT,
- Added Positions: DGRO, IJS, LB, LQD, FCX, IYJ, IYW, MDY, IYK, BRK.B, MCD, INFY, NOK, BMY, DTIL, DGRW, BA, BIL, IWC, BAYRY, AMZN, NKE, CLDR, QCLN, WCLD, FIS, HPE, FDN, CRM, SPTM, BDX, CCI, OXSQ, ARKK, IWD, IWM, TAN, VCR, UNP, FB, SPLG, BAC, ECL, EXPD, FISV, NVDA, BND, FPX, IJR, GLW, EPD, LOW, SO, TSM, TMO, MRNA, ONEM, IVV, SDY, SPYV, VEA, XLY, ABT, ADBE, AFL, AZPN, ERIC, GE, LH, NWBO, RHHBY, GWW, BR, BX, CHTR, TSLA, ZTS, GWGH, PHO, SLYG, VWO, AEE, AMAT, BRO, CSL, CMI, LLY, NFLX, TGT, USB, HQH, EXG, CYDY, CIM, DGLY, DG, NMFC, PYPL, CIBR, EEM, FTC, FTCS, HDV, IVE, KRE, SCZ, VOE, XLB, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CL, HD, MRK, MS, TFC, TXN, MET, MMM, BLK, UBER, CAT, JPM, UNH, SQ, OPP, KEY, MDT, NEE, JNJ, MSFT, KO, PNC, ACN, SBUX, XOM, WM, FAST, IBM, DIS, SDGR, T, PFE, ABBV, SPTS, CVS, GD, AUD, AUD, BCE, QQQ, AMGN, CVX, DUK, QCOM, VZ, MO, D, FDX, XEL, FTSM, SPY, DLR, LHX, FIF, CSCO, LMT, PEP, FVD, ACGL, GOOGL, TWOU, IJH, CNC, DHR, GIS, GS, TV, WMT, PI, REKR, TOTL, AMD, CERN, COST, EL, F, GILD, BKNG, BUD, RNG, BABA, DOW, RVMD, GLD, IWF, SPAB, SPSB, USMV, AKAM, NLY, BP, DE, WELL, ING, NSRGY, DGX, LUV, TSCO, WFC, AIQUY, RDS.B, FT, CHSCP.PFD, V, GOOG, CHSCL.PFD, ADYEY, ARKG, CWB, DVY, HYLS, IWP, SPLV, XBI, XLC, XLP, XLV, XPH, AXP, CSX, CMCSA, ENB, FR, GNTX, KMB, MCO, NOC, NVS, SPG, XPER, TPL, UL, RTX, WBA, ANTM, ET, CEF, JPC, KYN, FCUUF, ENR, ARKW, CWI, IDU, LGLV, PRF, SPYD, VIG, VOO, XHE,
- Sold Out: HYMB, PACB, CBND, IUSB, VB, SNPS, POWI, WST, IYM, MMC, SHW, CBOE, VRSK, XLNX, TYL, OLN, REGN, ALGN, PWR, IVW, IJK, GPS, ORLY, ITE, HSIC, DADA, LMBS, CB, VXF, UBX, SAIC, PANW, INN, NAD, CMRX, BCS, SURF, SREV, CYTH, CHU, CERS, NJMC, SAN, TXMD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,197 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,108 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 55,668 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 34,484 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,077 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.57%
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 94,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 149,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $571.754000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 117,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.448900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 64,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2402.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 111,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 565.25%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 57,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: L Brands Inc (LB)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 622.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 81,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 307.74%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 40,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 551.29%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 113,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 337.55%. The purchase prices were between $93.07 and $105.87, with an estimated average price of $100.17. The stock is now traded at around $110.998100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 33,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.05.Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25.Sold Out: (CBND)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.98.Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.Reduced: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 86.79%. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $78.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 4,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 46.39%. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 20,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 30.23%. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $321.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 12,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 57.11%. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 14,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 39.59%. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 41,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 40.19%. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $182.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC still held 11,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.
