Santori & Peters, Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Agnico Eagle Mines, NextEra Energy Inc

Investment company Santori & Peters, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Agnico Eagle Mines, NextEra Energy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Santori & Peters, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Santori & Peters, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 672,792 shares, 32.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 249,182 shares, 19.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 82,162 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.4% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 175,198 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 150,122 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61%

Santori & Peters, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $125.104000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 34,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Santori & Peters, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Santori & Peters, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $89.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75.

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.