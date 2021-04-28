Logo
Probity Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Probity Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Tesla Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Probity Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Probity Advisors, Inc. owns 192 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Probity Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/probity+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Probity Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 273,392 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 527,080 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.59%
  3. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 284,076 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.25%
  4. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 418,037 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 299,635 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 418,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 324.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 527,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.25%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 284,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 101.66%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $132.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 100,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 354,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 252,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.68%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.238500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 50,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.78 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $5.94.

Sold Out: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SunOpta Inc. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.



