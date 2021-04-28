J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: LUMN, FIZZ, VONV, ANGL, QCLN, XHB, CCIV, IYF, VGSH, SVXY, VLUE, KRE, IYK, STIP, SLB, HSBC, MP, MSOS, CEM, GNRC, NXPI, BLBD, KHC, DAN, TWLO, EOG, SPMD, HSY, GPC, SWKS, SPIB, RIOT, XME, VTIP, RIO, PINS, PBCT, VRTX, PLTR, SPSM, WKHS, XPO, MAA, AIG, BAX, CX, DUSA, EMR, FITB, FEYE, FBT, FEX, IIPR, PJP, PHO, IJJ, IHF, KTOS, LH, NEA, HYLN, SDS, CARV, BWEN, TXMD, LPTH, MTNB, AEY,

AAPL, XLF, PCEF, IVE, MDY, BA, XLI, MSFT, VTV, VIG, VEA, IEF, JKH, TIP, SLYG, FREL, IEI, HYG, XLB, PG, DIA, MDYG, VB, FIVG, RDVY, DGRO, IVV, AGG, IYH, TXN, FB, AOK, QUAL, IWD, IJT, LMT, MRNA, NEM, ORCL, XLE, TSLA, VGIT, ATVI, AMD, DIV, EFG, IWP, IHI, NVDA, PYPL, CRM, XLP, HYD, ABBV, GOOG, BDX, AVGO, D, IBM, BSCL, IJR, ESGU, IGSB, EMB, MBB, AOM, SUSA, SPDW, XHE, SQ, BND, BNDX, VOT, VWO, VGT, WFC, T, VXX, BBY, CB, COP, CRWD, DG, EVRG, XOM, QTEC, FVD, GM, GSLC, XMMO, RSP, SLV, SLQD, SHY, HDV, PFF, IWS, IWM, IYR, JNJ, LLY, NEE, NXJ, FNDF, SCHG, SPLG, UBER, BLV, BSV, VXF, VT, VMBS, MGK, VIS, DEM, ABT, AMLP, AAL, ANTM, ARKW, BAC, CL, STZ, GLW, CSX, CMI, CVS, DHR, DE, EXG, ET, EPD, MJ, JETS, ES, ROBO, FDIS, FHLC, FTEC, CIBR, FTCS, TDIV, FDL, F, GS, PDT, ISRG, PNQI, SHYG, AGZ, ITOT, SCZ, IWB, IYT, IYG, NEAR, KMB, LRCX, VAC, MA, MGM, MU, NFLX, NKE, NIO, NOC, NCLH, BOND, PEG, RCL, CWB, TGT, TMO, TUP, TWTR, BIV, VV, VO, VNQ, VBR, VTI, VEU, VCSH, VONG, VXUS, VWOB, VDC, VPU, WMT, DLN, DTD, NMTR, ACN, ADBE, APD, AEP, AMT, IBUY, ABR, ADM, BCSF, BNGO, BLK, BP, CARR, CIM, CI, NET, ED, CCI, DWLD, DOCU, EVT, EW, IPAY, FBND, LMBS, FSK, FSKR, GGN, GE, GILD, GSK, HPQ, HUBB, ITW, MMIN, IFF, IP, BSJL, RYT, IAU, IEMG, ICF, IUSG, ACWX, IQLT, IWY, IWV, IYW, GOVT, KMI, MAIN, MCK, MDT, MRK, MDLZ, MS, MSI, NSC, NVG, ORC, PTLC, PH, PAYX, PEP, PLUG, APTS, PLD, PSEC, QCOM, RTX, O, RNST, ROK, RY, SCHC, SCHV, SCHP, SMG, NOW, SJM, SNAP, SO, SPIP, SPYG, SPYV, SBUX, SYK, TSM, TTWO, TMUS, TT, TFC, TWO, UL, UNP, UNM, GDXJ, VOE, VCLT, VFH, VHT, WEC, WPC, YUM, ZTS, ZM, Reduced Positions: IWO, QQQ, ONEQ, TLT, LQD, SPY, ARKK, FDN, PFE, IWN, XLK, CVX, ARKG, BRK.B, BBN, DAL, IJK, JPST, VBK, IJH, USRT, MINT, LUV, VUG, USMV, SDY, AMZN, QYLD, SPLV, TAN, IEFA, IBB, ITA, MCD, XLY, GLD, VOO, VCR, AXP, EFAV, IDU, COST, DIS, INTC, EWJ, IXN, IWF, IYJ, REGL, SPLK, UPS, VTEB, VTR, DGRW, AGNC, BABA, GOOGL, AMGN, NLY, AMAT, BIDU, BMY, CHWY, CSCO, C, KO, CMCSA, DUK, EMQQ, FAST, FDX, FCX, GD, GIS, GSY, PGX, PGF, ACWV, ICVT, ISTB, IUSB, IGV, FLOT, IGIB, EFA, EEM, MUB, IWR, DVY, IYC, ITB, VNLA, JPM, LOW, LULU, MPC, PPC, PPL, NOBL, PRU, REGN, ROKU, XLRE, XLV, XLU, SPEM, FLRN, SPAB, XBI, SRLN, TDOC, TTI, TSN, UNH, VYM, VAW, VBIV, V, DON, FAX, ACAD, AWK, BLOK, BUD, BX, BWA, BIF, BR, BAM, CCL, CNP, CLX, CTVA, DFNL, DKNG, DPG, DD, EXAS, FUTY, FTSL, FIXD, FPL, GNL, HE, HON, HUM, HBAN, HII, IAGG, IXUS, IUSV, JKD, ACWI, SOXX, OEF, IVW, SUB, KR, LYB, MAR, MET, NOK, NVS, OTIS, PSX, UTG, XLC, SPG, JNK, SPSB, LGLV, SPOT, TOTL, TTD, USB, GDX, ITM, MOAT, SMH, ESPO, VTRS, WBA, WM, DES,

Investment company J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, National Beverage Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. owns 611 stocks with a total value of $997 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 440,388 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 81,517 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,078 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 66,839 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,275 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 136,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in National Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.126000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $75.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 158.53%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 81,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 103.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 121.89%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 106,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 84.52%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $502.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 107,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $36.45, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34.