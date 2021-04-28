J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: LUMN, FIZZ, VONV, ANGL, QCLN, XHB, CCIV, IYF, VGSH, SVXY, VLUE, KRE, IYK, STIP, SLB, HSBC, MP, MSOS, CEM, GNRC, NXPI, BLBD, KHC, DAN, TWLO, EOG, SPMD, HSY, GPC, SWKS, SPIB, RIOT, XME, VTIP, RIO, PINS, PBCT, VRTX, PLTR, SPSM, WKHS, XPO, MAA, AIG, BAX, CX, DUSA, EMR, FITB, FEYE, FBT, FEX, IIPR, PJP, PHO, IJJ, IHF, KTOS, LH, NEA, HYLN, SDS, CARV, BWEN, TXMD, LPTH, MTNB, AEY,
- Added Positions: AAPL, XLF, PCEF, IVE, MDY, BA, XLI, MSFT, VTV, VIG, VEA, IEF, JKH, TIP, SLYG, FREL, IEI, HYG, XLB, PG, DIA, MDYG, VB, FIVG, RDVY, DGRO, IVV, AGG, IYH, TXN, FB, AOK, QUAL, IWD, IJT, LMT, MRNA, NEM, ORCL, XLE, TSLA, VGIT, ATVI, AMD, DIV, EFG, IWP, IHI, NVDA, PYPL, CRM, XLP, HYD, ABBV, GOOG, BDX, AVGO, D, IBM, BSCL, IJR, ESGU, IGSB, EMB, MBB, AOM, SUSA, SPDW, XHE, SQ, BND, BNDX, VOT, VWO, VGT, WFC, T, VXX, BBY, CB, COP, CRWD, DG, EVRG, XOM, QTEC, FVD, GM, GSLC, XMMO, RSP, SLV, SLQD, SHY, HDV, PFF, IWS, IWM, IYR, JNJ, LLY, NEE, NXJ, FNDF, SCHG, SPLG, UBER, BLV, BSV, VXF, VT, VMBS, MGK, VIS, DEM, ABT, AMLP, AAL, ANTM, ARKW, BAC, CL, STZ, GLW, CSX, CMI, CVS, DHR, DE, EXG, ET, EPD, MJ, JETS, ES, ROBO, FDIS, FHLC, FTEC, CIBR, FTCS, TDIV, FDL, F, GS, PDT, ISRG, PNQI, SHYG, AGZ, ITOT, SCZ, IWB, IYT, IYG, NEAR, KMB, LRCX, VAC, MA, MGM, MU, NFLX, NKE, NIO, NOC, NCLH, BOND, PEG, RCL, CWB, TGT, TMO, TUP, TWTR, BIV, VV, VO, VNQ, VBR, VTI, VEU, VCSH, VONG, VXUS, VWOB, VDC, VPU, WMT, DLN, DTD, NMTR, ACN, ADBE, APD, AEP, AMT, IBUY, ABR, ADM, BCSF, BNGO, BLK, BP, CARR, CIM, CI, NET, ED, CCI, DWLD, DOCU, EVT, EW, IPAY, FBND, LMBS, FSK, FSKR, GGN, GE, GILD, GSK, HPQ, HUBB, ITW, MMIN, IFF, IP, BSJL, RYT, IAU, IEMG, ICF, IUSG, ACWX, IQLT, IWY, IWV, IYW, GOVT, KMI, MAIN, MCK, MDT, MRK, MDLZ, MS, MSI, NSC, NVG, ORC, PTLC, PH, PAYX, PEP, PLUG, APTS, PLD, PSEC, QCOM, RTX, O, RNST, ROK, RY, SCHC, SCHV, SCHP, SMG, NOW, SJM, SNAP, SO, SPIP, SPYG, SPYV, SBUX, SYK, TSM, TTWO, TMUS, TT, TFC, TWO, UL, UNP, UNM, GDXJ, VOE, VCLT, VFH, VHT, WEC, WPC, YUM, ZTS, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: IWO, QQQ, ONEQ, TLT, LQD, SPY, ARKK, FDN, PFE, IWN, XLK, CVX, ARKG, BRK.B, BBN, DAL, IJK, JPST, VBK, IJH, USRT, MINT, LUV, VUG, USMV, SDY, AMZN, QYLD, SPLV, TAN, IEFA, IBB, ITA, MCD, XLY, GLD, VOO, VCR, AXP, EFAV, IDU, COST, DIS, INTC, EWJ, IXN, IWF, IYJ, REGL, SPLK, UPS, VTEB, VTR, DGRW, AGNC, BABA, GOOGL, AMGN, NLY, AMAT, BIDU, BMY, CHWY, CSCO, C, KO, CMCSA, DUK, EMQQ, FAST, FDX, FCX, GD, GIS, GSY, PGX, PGF, ACWV, ICVT, ISTB, IUSB, IGV, FLOT, IGIB, EFA, EEM, MUB, IWR, DVY, IYC, ITB, VNLA, JPM, LOW, LULU, MPC, PPC, PPL, NOBL, PRU, REGN, ROKU, XLRE, XLV, XLU, SPEM, FLRN, SPAB, XBI, SRLN, TDOC, TTI, TSN, UNH, VYM, VAW, VBIV, V, DON, FAX, ACAD, AWK, BLOK, BUD, BX, BWA, BIF, BR, BAM, CCL, CNP, CLX, CTVA, DFNL, DKNG, DPG, DD, EXAS, FUTY, FTSL, FIXD, FPL, GNL, HE, HON, HUM, HBAN, HII, IAGG, IXUS, IUSV, JKD, ACWI, SOXX, OEF, IVW, SUB, KR, LYB, MAR, MET, NOK, NVS, OTIS, PSX, UTG, XLC, SPG, JNK, SPSB, LGLV, SPOT, TOTL, TTD, USB, GDX, ITM, MOAT, SMH, ESPO, VTRS, WBA, WM, DES,
- Sold Out: IYZ, ALXN, KBA, PBW, ENB, SCHM, FLIR, LIT, RDS.A, DBEF, PTON, USIG, AZN, IYM, LMND, JMIA, GRWG, NGVT, BLNK, ARR, L, TSCO, SSB, HYEM, DLTR, SHV, EA, EXC, WPM, SP, FXH, BOTZ, ZNGA, KOPN, NRZ,
For the details of J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.w.+cole+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 440,388 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 81,517 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,078 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 66,839 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,275 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 136,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in National Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.126000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $75.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 158.53%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 81,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 103.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 121.89%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 106,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 84.52%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $502.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 107,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $32.56, with an estimated average price of $31.37.Sold Out: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $36.45, with an estimated average price of $35.13.Sold Out: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:
1. J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. keeps buying